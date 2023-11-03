Godolphin have a huge chance of a Mile hat-trick as Guineas winner leads their pair

Four of the last five winners of the Breeders' Cup Mile have been British or Irish-trained and Charlie Appleby and William Buick are on the hunt for a hat-trick with another strong contender in Master Of The Seas .

The five-year-old followed up victory in July at Ascot with a wide-margin win in the Woodbine Mile, and was only narrowly beaten at Grade 1 level in Keeneland on his latest start. His draw in stall 14 is not ideal but he is usually held up, and if the race is run at a strong pace he will have every chance to close from the rear.

He isn't the only chance for Godolphin either, as early favourite Mawj runs for Saeed bin Suroor in her first start in open company.

The filly is unbeaten this season, including success in the 1,000 Guineas and on her US debut in a Grade 1 at Keeneland last time. A front-runner who made all on both occasions, Mawj could prove difficult to pass if she can break well from stall six.

The Japanese have established themselves as a major global force and they have a strong contender in Songline , who should be suited by the quick surface. She typically finishes strongly and, granted a good pace, has a big chance from stall ten.

Kelina rounds off the top four in the market and the daughter of Frankel was impressive when landing the Prix de la Foret last month. The main concern for Kelina is the going. Her dam had a preference for soft ground and most of her racing has taken place on slower than good, albeit Tospeed had conditions riding quicker than the official description of good to soft in France last time.

The shortest-priced US runner is Casa Creed for Bill Mott and the seven-year-old has a good draw in stall three. He has a bit to find with the European and Japanese horses but conditions will be in his favour. Mott was successful in this race with Tourist in 2016 when it was also staged at Santa Anita.

Gina Romantica is a recent Grade 1 scorer and has drawn well in stall two. If she can maintain a good in-running position, the race could set up well for her.

Race analysis by Jonny Pearson

Which of Godolphin pair is best placed to give them the hat-trick?

Godolphin have an obvious chance of a third consecutive win in this race and their two runners looked to have similar chances until the draw for stalls positions tilted things firmly towards Mawj. While the 1,000 Guineas winner is handily placed in six, Master Of The Seas is stuck out in 14. Since then he's been a 6-1 shot rather than the previous 4s.

It means Charlie Appleby is probably looking at a downbeat Breeders' Cup, having had three winners here in each of the last two years. Meanwhile, Saeed bin Suroor has a big chance of his first success at the meeting in 14 years.

Songline: drawn in stall ten for her first start in the US

Songline, part of a strong Japanese challenge at Santa Anita, has won the prestigious Yasuda Kinen for the past two years and is hailed as the best miler in her country. The difficulty for her is that her fast-finishing style will not be such a good fit for Santa Anita compared to the tracks with a longer straight on which she has been successful.

Those who lost money on Kinross in the Prix de la Foret last month won't need to be told that Kelina is another who can finish strongly. She appeared to be helped by fast ground that day and gets it again here.

What they say

Chad Brown, trainer of Gina Romantica

It's a big jump again and she ran so well last time. She seems to have really moved forward, now that we've found her niche, not only on turf, but also the mile distance. It provides her with enough pace to run at and show her turn of foot.

Saeed bin Suroor, trainer of Mawj

She needed the race last time, she was at 90 per cent because she'd been off since May but she's come back well. It's a tough race but I'm happy with her and she travelled here well from Keeneland. It's a tight track, for a small filly, and I think it will suit her. You have to be there in front, that's the way she likes it. She has a big heart, she's tough.

Carlos Laffon-Parias, trainer of Kelina

She did her main piece of work at Chantilly last Thursday but we gave her a feel of going left-handed over about 500 metres here, because she has never raced that way round. She's a filly you can make plenty of use of but we'll have to adapt to being drawn in 11 and keep her covered up a bit; you can't go searching for the lead four-wide into the bend.

Charlie Appleby, trainer of Master Of The Seas

He won very well in Canada and did everything bar win in the Coolmore. He's come out of the race well, he came straight up from Keeneland and on all evidence we're very happy with him. We'll just have to ride for luck and hope there's a bit of pace that'll allow him to come into the race at the right time.

Read more of Saturday's previews:

Can Frankie Dettori keep a lid on Inspiral as she steps up in trip for the Filly & Mare Turf?

'This is what we've been looking forward to all year' - Auguste Rodin, King Of Steel and Mostahdaf square up in Breeders' Cup Turf

'If he brings his A-game I don't care who's against us' - is the Breeders' Cup Classic Arabian Knight's to lose?

Nunthorpe hero Live In The Dream 'thriving' for biggest test yet in Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint

Sign up here . New customer offer. Place a minimum £5 bet on the Sportsbook on odds of minimum 1/2 (1.5) and get £20 in free bets. Rewards valid for 30 days. SMS verification required. Only deposits via cards will qualify. T&Cs apply . Please gamble responsibly. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.