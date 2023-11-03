'If he brings his A-game I don't care who's against us' - is the Breeders' Cup Classic Arabian Knight's to lose?

This year's Breeders' Cup Classic has a much different feel to the one that took place 12 months ago.

There's no standout performer as there was with Flightline, who arrived at Keeneland in 2022 on the cusp of greatness following his Pacific Classic demolition job. Although Rich Strike could only manage fourth, he brought Classic form into the equation as a Kentucky Derby winner, while Epicenter finished second in both that race and the Preakness.

Several leading three-year-olds have gone missing this time with winners Mage (Kentucky Derby), National Treasure (Preakness) and Arcangelo (Belmont) all absent. The Classic generation is represented by Arabian Knight and Saudi Crown , both of whom have the potential to become top class on dirt.

Arabian Knight bids to give Bob Baffert a record-extending fifth win and again gets the services of Flightline's rider Flavien Prat. He didn't contest any Triple Crown races, but showed a fine attitude to make all in the Pacific Classic last time. He's the type to progress again, but is unlikely to get his own way and he may have to use up a bit of energy to get to the front from his draw in stall 12.

Pace will be an important factor in determining the outcome and the Brad Cox-trained Saudi Crown is one of several who could be pressing for the lead. Cox won this in 2021 with Knicks Go, and Saudi Crown showed improved form when making all to beat Dreamlike in the Pennsylvania Derby.

That was in the slop, but he's effective on a quicker dirt surface and, in stall six, is more favourably drawn than Baffert's market leader. White Abarrio is from the age group that has fared best this century (ten four-year-old winners) and put himself in the mix with a career-best effort in the Whitney over 1m1f, beating two subsequent Grade 2 winners.

However, that turned into a test of speed and Richard Dutrow jnr's runner will likely be forced out of his comfort zone in what could be a more truly run race over this longer trip.

Trainer Todd Pletcher won this in 2019 with Vino Rosso and saddles Bright Future , who bettered his previous efforts when beating Proxy by a nose in the Jockey Club Gold Cup, with subsequent Grade 2 winner Clapton back in fourth.

The likely stronger gallop could enable Proxy to reverse placings and, although a wide draw in 13 isn't ideal, the field will probably thin out before the first turn. He bids to give Joel Rosario a third win since 2018.

Japanese-trained turf runners have long been a force on the international stage, something that hasn't been the case on dirt. That trend was bucked when Ushba Tesoro benefited from a pace collapse to land this year's Dubai World Cup.

He'll likely get a good tow but has history to overcome given no six-year-old has won this race and no horse has won both the Dubai World Cup and Breeders' Cup Classic in the same year.

Race analysis by Richard Young

'I don't really care who is running against us'

Arabian Knight cost a "pretty penny" but it could prove to be value for money if he manages to justify favouritism against a typically high-quality field in the Longines Breeders' Cup Classic.

The three-year-old, who went under the hammer for $2.3 million in 2022, could only manage third in the Haskell Stakes this season but bounced back to narrowly win the Pacific Classic last time.

He bids to emulate Flightline, who was crowned the world's best racehorse last year after winning the Pacific Classic and the Breeders' Cup Classic by a combined 27 and three-quarter lengths.

Arabian Knight: favourite for the Breeders' Cup

"We always thought of him as a top-class horse. You could see that as a yearling, which is why he cost us a pretty penny. The Haskell was a disaster," said trainer Bob Baffert.

"He was too fresh and wouldn't race on the lead. I think it showed his immaturity, but despite the outcome we did learn from it. The Pacific Classic was a good race. I thought he might get beat from the quarter-pole home, but he really dug in.

"Now he's finally getting into form where we're going to see the best of him. He's healthy, he's working well and there have been no hiccups – he's ready. I know this is going to be a tough race, but if he brings his 'A' game, I don't really care who's running against us. That's my focus with him."

What they say

Chad Brown, trainer of Zandon

If the pace scenario works out for him I can see him getting the trip. He has to step up against a tougher group but I love the way he did it in the Woodward Stakes last time. I'm hoping we're just catching him at his absolute peak. Frankie Dettori will ride him and put him wherever he is comfortable.

Chip Dutrow, assistant trainer of White Abarrio

His rider said he felt great in his work this week. He's not got an outside draw but he's got such a turn of foot and I don't think that's going to be a problem.

Hidetaka Otonashi, trainer of Derma Sotogake

He missed his prep race in September but has recovered well from a minor setback. Before that, he missed the jump but ran a good race in the Kentucky Derby. He does not need to be on the front and following the leader would suit him best.

Brad Cox, trainer of Saudi Crown

Since his first race in April at Keeneland, he’s shown how talented he is. I have a lot of confidence in him right now.

Chad Summers, trainer of Clapton

He's drawn well in stall seven, while Arabian Knight has to work to get over, which is a dream scenario for us. We should be able to save a little ground early on.

Todd Pletcher, trainer of Dreamlike and Bright Future

Dreamlike redeemed himself when a fast-closing second in the Pennsylvania Derby last time. We've always had high expectation and he's a bit like Bright Future in that he's shown a lot of talent and is on the verge of delivering that. It will be important to place Bright Future in a good tactical position. He doesn't have to be on the lead but he seems to perform at his best when he's at least involved.

Reporting by Jonathan Harding

