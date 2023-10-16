Racing Post logo
'This isn't for the short term' - the inside story of the big-spending operation which could become British racing’s next superpower

Lewis Porteous takes a look at the Emir of Qatar's increasingly active Wathnan Racing

author image
Lewis PorteousReporter
The King and Queen present the trophies to winning connections of Courage Mon Ami after his Gold Cup win for Wathnan Racing
The King and Queen present the trophies to winning connections of Courage Mon Ami after his Gold Cup triumph for Wathnan Racing Credit: Mark Cranham

This time 12 months ago, the world had not even heard of Wathnan Racing. A year on the ownership group is now a significant player at the sales and regularly competing in big races on the track.

The Qatar-based operation was registered in Britain just six weeks before Royal Ascot in June, yet by the end of the royal meeting it had won the Gold Cup with Courage Mon Ami and the Queen's Vase with Gregory, while Wathnan's colours were also carried by Isaac Shelby in the Group 1 St James's Palace Stakes.

Isaac Shelby had been the first to carry the blue, gold and red silks in Europe when he went down by just a short neck in the Poule d'Essai des Poulains at Longchamp in May. Entering racing at the highest level reflected Wathnan's intentions and there have been plenty of high-quality acquisitions to bolster the team since.

Published on 16 October 2023
icon
