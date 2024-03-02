Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race14 MINS
18:45 Kempton (A.W)Horse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race14 MINS
18:45 Kempton (A.W)Horse icon
  • MoreChevron down
FeatureGold Cup 100th anniversary
premium

The Gold Cup’s remarkably run-of-the-mill first running - and how it grew into the most important race in the calendar

author image
John RandallRacing statistician
A thrilling finish for the 1924 Cheltenham Gold Cup: Red Splash, Conjuror II and Gerald L taking the last together
A thrilling finish for the 1924 Cheltenham Gold Cup: Red Splash, Conjuror II and Gerald L taking the last together

Cheltenham will pull out all the stops when it celebrates the 100th anniversary of the Gold Cup later this month – which will be in stark contrast to the first running on March 12, 1924.

There was no fanfare at all before that inaugural running, nor any indication that the new race was a significant milestone in racing history.

At this time, jump racing in Britain was very much the poor relation of the Flat and the Grand National dwarfed all other jump races in both prize-money and prestige, meaning it was the main target for any steeplechaser with pretensions to class even though it was a handicap.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 2 March 2024inFeatures

Last updated 18:00, 2 March 2024

iconCopy
more inFeatures
more inFeatures