FeatureJacob Pritchard Webb
premium

'Pain and fear dominate my thoughts. I can't get up. Nothing is responding to my mental commands; I'm ignored by my own body'

Former jockey Jacob Pritchard Webb with a moving account of the day that changed his life forever

Jacob Pritchard Webb was left paralysed from his chest down following a fall at Auteuil in 2020
Jacob Pritchard Webb was left paralysed from his chest down following a fall at Auteuil in 2020

Fate decreed that May 25, 2020 turned out to be the last day I rode a winner, although of course at the time I didn't have a clue that would prove the case.

I was riding at Chateaubriant, a small track in the west of France. My mount was Kaplyma, who had blinkers on for the first time and took off with me, head down, charging through a gap the width of the Suez Canal with a circuit to go winging hurdles for fun. We won by 23 lengths and had I known that she would be my last ever winner I would have celebrated after the five-hour journey home with something more than just a Maccy D.

The next five weeks were a struggle both on the track and off. I was out of the placings on my next nine rides and thanks to the French racing calendar those took place over the space of a month, unlike the jockeys in Britain who would have that number of rides in two days.

Published on 24 June 2023Last updated 18:19, 24 June 2023
