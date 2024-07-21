Sunday puzzles: can you solve these racing-themed questions?

Fancy yourself a racing aficionado? Here are four puzzles to test your knowledge of the sport.

Answers are at the bottom of the page



Who Am I?

Clue 1: It's bad luck to be superstitious, of course, but sometimes you can't help it when you do a dangerous job. Cantering to the start of a hurdle race, I saw my name written on the side of the racecourse ambulance. As predicted by the Fates, we fell and I broke my knee in five places. I remember the St John's Ambulance lad asking: 'Are you all right?' I told him to give me a fag, get his hands under my shoulders and pull me back under the rail before the horses came round again.

Clue 2: I rode 47 winners but I might have broken just as many bones. Thankfully, I did better at training. But my riding experiences were so valuable, even the consequences of that knee injury, which ended my time in the saddle. Racecourse doctors didn't seem to think I had a hope of recovery but a specialist referred me to a place in north London where they tried to rehab manual labourers who'd been crocked. I was doing gym work, running and swimming and riding a bike. If only such a place existed to help jockeys!

Clue 3: You should be reminded of me by this weekend's racing. I won the very first running of one of the big races, with a lovely grey who was having an amazing year. He helped me set a record for the fastest century of winners by a trainer, a record previously held by a much bigger name in the game. I remember a really foggy day at Goodwood a couple of years later, when he was especially hard to pick out in the gloom. He got pipped by a really popular mare but in fairness he was giving her the thick end of a stone.

Clue 4: I had some good days at Royal Ascot but there was also a painful one, involving one of those finishes where the runners are split by the width of the track. Mine must have been three lengths clear in the final furlong but he got done in the final stride by a big-name rival flying home. Oh well! I'm proud that I never took an owner from another trainer - but even more proud of the legacy I'll leave, a place where I'll be remembered long after I'm gone. It's a place for hard-working, resilient people.

Guess the racecourse

Fill The Blanks

Which horse, jockey and trainer have been blacked out from this race result?

Silks Search

Who was the last of three King George winners to carry these famous silks to victory?

Answers

Who Am I? - Jack Berry

Guess The Racecourse - Sandown

Fill The Blanks - Taghrooda, Paul Hanagan, John Gosden

Silks Search - King's Theatre, 1994

See you back here next week!