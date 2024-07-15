'We'd have run Moscow in the King George' - Jessica Harrington on Moscow Flyer, Alpha Centauri and the horse who saved her marriage

Just when you think you've heard everything there is to know about Moscow Flyer, she goes and tells you something new, a revelation that teases you into thinking about a parallel universe where he didn't win that Tingle Creek of 2004.

"You know, if he hadn't won it that year, we were going to run in the King George," says Jessica Harrington in a curious tone which suggests she, too, is only dying to know how the phenomenal two-miler would have fared over three miles.

"We had him entered and all, and that was the plan if he was beaten. But then he went and beat Azertyuiop and Well Chief at Sandown, so we said no. What was the point in trying three miles when he could beat the best at two? We were probably a little bit unadventurous with him, but he did win two Melling Chases at Aintree over two and a half, I suppose."