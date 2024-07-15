- More
'We'd have run Moscow in the King George' - Jessica Harrington on Moscow Flyer, Alpha Centauri and the horse who saved her marriage
David Jennings talks to the legendary dual-purpose trainer about the key horses in her career
Just when you think you've heard everything there is to know about Moscow Flyer, she goes and tells you something new, a revelation that teases you into thinking about a parallel universe where he didn't win that Tingle Creek of 2004.
"You know, if he hadn't won it that year, we were going to run in the King George," says Jessica Harrington in a curious tone which suggests she, too, is only dying to know how the phenomenal two-miler would have fared over three miles.
"We had him entered and all, and that was the plan if he was beaten. But then he went and beat Azertyuiop and Well Chief at Sandown, so we said no. What was the point in trying three miles when he could beat the best at two? We were probably a little bit unadventurous with him, but he did win two Melling Chases at Aintree over two and a half, I suppose."
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inThe Horses Who Made Me
Last updated
- 'It took us a while to get it right - and if it had been any other trainer, or nowadays, I'd have been replaced'
- John Francome: 'If it hadn't been for him, I'd be cleaning cars or in prison or doing something completely different'
- Paul Nicholls: 'That Cheltenham Festival was the turning point - I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for those horses'
- Gordon Elliott: 'I was never as wound up before a race in my life and never will be again - I was a nervous wreck'
- Steve Cauthen: 'That win was a big deal - it made me want to stay in Britain and proved I hadn't forgotten how to win big races'
- 'It took us a while to get it right - and if it had been any other trainer, or nowadays, I'd have been replaced'
- John Francome: 'If it hadn't been for him, I'd be cleaning cars or in prison or doing something completely different'
- Paul Nicholls: 'That Cheltenham Festival was the turning point - I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for those horses'
- Gordon Elliott: 'I was never as wound up before a race in my life and never will be again - I was a nervous wreck'
- Steve Cauthen: 'That win was a big deal - it made me want to stay in Britain and proved I hadn't forgotten how to win big races'