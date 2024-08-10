Racing Post logo
FeatureRacing Lives
premium

'We were described as vandals and all sort of terrible things' - the innovator who shaped the modern-day Jockey Club

author image
Industry editor

David Hillyard, who died last month aged 86, was managing director of Racecourse Holdings Trust (RHT) for 11 years, during which time he courted little publicity but played an important role in shaping the modern Jockey Club and was one of the most influential people in racing.

Born in 1937, Hillyard had long commercial experience with Debenhams and Whitbread before succeeding Tommy Wallis at RHT, at the time a subsidiary of the Jockey Club, in 1989.

It was under his leadership that the company won the fight for United Racecourses in 1994, adding Epsom, Sandown and Kempton to the group's portfolio of courses.

Read the full story

