- More
'We were described as vandals and all sort of terrible things' - the innovator who shaped the modern-day Jockey Club
David Hillyard, who died last month aged 86, was managing director of Racecourse Holdings Trust (RHT) for 11 years, during which time he courted little publicity but played an important role in shaping the modern Jockey Club and was one of the most influential people in racing.
Born in 1937, Hillyard had long commercial experience with Debenhams and Whitbread before succeeding Tommy Wallis at RHT, at the time a subsidiary of the Jockey Club, in 1989.
It was under his leadership that the company won the fight for United Racecourses in 1994, adding Epsom, Sandown and Kempton to the group's portfolio of courses.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inRacing Lives
Last updated
- 'It was all arms, legs and horses and we were one big pile' - the precocious jockey whose Grand National forays proved a tale of woe
- 'You can call it shrewd, but training is only common sense' - the late bloomer who became the handicap king
- 'Oh come on, I've got to get to Sandringham to skin a dead foal for the Queen' - the remarkable woman who saved the lives of thousands of foals
- Farewell to a bookmaking legend, a fearless layer who could take a five-figure bet without rubbing the price
- 'It was all arms, legs and horses and we were one big pile' - the precocious jockey whose Grand National forays proved a tale of woe
- 'You can call it shrewd, but training is only common sense' - the late bloomer who became the handicap king
- 'Oh come on, I've got to get to Sandringham to skin a dead foal for the Queen' - the remarkable woman who saved the lives of thousands of foals
- Farewell to a bookmaking legend, a fearless layer who could take a five-figure bet without rubbing the price