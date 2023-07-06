'It's the best training centre in the world but it's quiet these days - you could fire a cannon and you wouldn't hit a horse'

Given he has sent out winners from the Curragh during seven different decades since his first winner – Zara at Phoenix Park in May 1963 – it is only fair to let 91-year-old Kevin Prendergast open the batting.

"If I lived my life all over again, I would still train horses on the Curragh," says the son of Paddy 'Darkie' Prendergast, the pioneer champion trainer of Britain in 1963, 1964 and 1965 while based in Maddenstown on the Curragh. "I wouldn't change a thing."

The Curragh has changed since the sixties, though.