FeatureRacing Heartlands
'It's the best training centre in the world but it's quiet these days - you could fire a cannon and you wouldn't hit a horse'

David Jennings visits the headquarters of Irish racing

David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor
The Curragh: the home of Irish racing
The Curragh: the home of Irish racingCredit: Patrick McCann

Given he has sent out winners from the Curragh during seven different decades since his first winner – Zara at Phoenix Park in May 1963 – it is only fair to let 91-year-old Kevin Prendergast open the batting.

"If I lived my life all over again, I would still train horses on the Curragh," says the son of Paddy 'Darkie' Prendergast, the pioneer champion trainer of Britain in 1963, 1964 and 1965 while based in Maddenstown on the Curragh. "I wouldn't change a thing."

The Curragh has changed since the sixties, though.

Published on 6 July 2023Last updated 18:00, 6 July 2023
