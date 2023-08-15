Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
Feature
premium

It was once the headquarters of British racing - why now are horses conspicuously absent and signs of racing barely detectable?

Peter Thomas visits the lost racing heartland of Stockbridge to find out about its rise and fall

author image
Peter ThomasRacing Writer of the Year
Historian John Tate holds up a photograph of Stockbridge racecourse from 1898 and as it is now Stockbridge 8.8.23 Pic: Edward Whitaker
Historian John Tate in front of the ruin of the Bibury Club grandstand with a photograph of Stockbridge racecourse from 1898Credit: Edward Whitaker

Had things worked out differently, last month’s Racing Heartlands series in the Racing Post, on the five most significant training centres in Britain and Ireland, might well have featured Stockbridge front and centre. These days, though, evidence of a rich racing heritage is in short supply.

It’s a very good place to go if you like trout fishing, as it has been for centuries. The waters of the River Test still run clear and cold under the bridge at the bottom of the high street and sportsmen still flock to the town in their droves, to dine (on trout, perhaps) and sleep at the well-appointed Grosvenor Hotel and flick the odd fly across the celebrated chalky stream. It’s also good if you like buying oriental carpets, browsing expensive women's clothing or spotting men in jauntily coloured corduroy trousers. If you've heard it's good for sportswear and go there in the expectation of Lycra or replica football shirts, you'll probably be disappointed to find tweed jackets, flat caps and waders, all in their natural habitat.

What Stockbridge isn't good for these days is horseracing. Yet in the second half of the 19th century, this well-heeled Hampshire settlement boasted yards that rivalled the best in Newmarket, both for numbers and sheer quality of horse.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 15 August 2023Last updated 18:25, 15 August 2023
icon
more inFeatures
more inFeatures