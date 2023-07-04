A world-famous racing town, an inspiring place to train - but where are all the horses?

Watching a small number of Jim Boyle's string working on the gallops in Epsom, barely a furlong away from the starting point of the Derby and with the racecourse grandstand as the backdrop, it is hard to think of a more inspiring place to train thoroughbreds.

In fact, you'd think trainers would be queuing up for the pleasure – but the four horses who make up Boyle's third lot at 8.30am are the only racehorses in sight.

At its peak, when Epsom was churning out everything from Classic winners to Grand National stars, close to 600 horses called the host of the Derby home at any one time. On a sun-kissed Thursday in 2023, it is clear times have changed.