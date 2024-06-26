Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:50 Ffos LasHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:50 Ffos LasHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
FeatureGreat Racing Families
premium

'I was a bit wild, a bit too wild, and I was seriously bankrupt - but I just kept kicking on'

Peter Thomas traces the lineage of the Easterby clan, from bankruptcy to legendary status

author image
Senior features writer

If the word 'dynasty' conjures up visions of kings and pharaohs, moguls and untold riches, then now may be the time to recalibrate your expectations, for this is the story of the Easterbys, now practically Yorkshire royalty and reputedly owners of half the land in the county, but then, well, let's just say it all began rather differently.

"I lived on eggs because I had a few hens running about the place," recalls Michael William Easterby, better known as Mick, as he delves into the memory banks for some of the murkier tales of his 93 years, this one from shortly after he moved into New House Farm in Sheriff Hutton in 1955.

"I had no electric, just candlelight and a gas cylinder to boil a kettle, so I had it timed so that I could make one kettle do for everything. I'd boil it for a cup of tea, I'd put two eggs in there and boil them, have a bit of a wash, and the hens would get the water."

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on inGreat Racing Families

Last updated

iconCopy
more inGreat Racing Families
more inGreat Racing Families