InterviewThe Horses Who Made Me
premium

'I was very much an introvert - but all of a sudden I was riding all over the place and I had to come out of my shell'

Kevin Darley talks to Andrew Dietz about the horses who shaped his brilliant career

author image
Reporter
Kevin Darley: rode Kinnaird
Kevin Darley: champion jockey in 2000, more than a decade after riding the horse who really got him goingCredit: Edward Whitaker

In the immaculate home of one-time champion jockey Kevin Darley, just a select few horses adorn the walls. Given the subtlety of the surroundings, Loyd Grossman could confidently ask: "Who would live in a house like this?"

That perhaps wouldn't have been the case at Darley’s previous residence, where the 64-year-old used to have a 'Group 1 wall' decorated with pictures of all his many major achievements, but in the lounge of his new property near Thirsk only two horses take pride of place.

Can you guess which ones? Read on and all will be revealed. For now, though, as the conversation moves to the back of the house, Darley wants to talk about the horse to whom he owes so much.

