'I was very much an introvert - but all of a sudden I was riding all over the place and I had to come out of my shell'

In the immaculate home of one-time champion jockey Kevin Darley, just a select few horses adorn the walls. Given the subtlety of the surroundings, Loyd Grossman could confidently ask: "Who would live in a house like this?"

That perhaps wouldn't have been the case at Darley’s previous residence, where the 64-year-old used to have a 'Group 1 wall' decorated with pictures of all his many major achievements, but in the lounge of his new property near Thirsk only two horses take pride of place.

Can you guess which ones? Read on and all will be revealed. For now, though, as the conversation moves to the back of the house, Darley wants to talk about the horse to whom he owes so much.