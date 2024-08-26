'He was no star, but they don't have to be stars to be a star to somebody. He's my favourite horse and always will be'

Richard Hannon grew up in the world of Group 1 racing as his father – the Richard Hannon who now carries the suffix snr – built his Wiltshire yard up from humble beginnings to become one of the most populous and successful in Britain.

The 2,000 Guineas winners Mon Fils, Don't Forget Me and Tirol turned Herridge Stables into a winning machine, light years ahead of the achievements of Harry Hannon, snr's father, who had come over from Ireland to establish the dynasty before handing over the reins in 1970.

Richard jnr thus had the game in his blood and was surrounded by big-race glory throughout his childhood, steadily growing into his role as assistant and becoming instrumental in producing the likes of Paco Boy and Canford Cliffs to continue the run of centuries – even five double centuries – that emanated from Herridge, eventually taking over at the helm in 2013.