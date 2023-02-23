'They might never get another chance' - Famous Clermont owners keen on Cheltenham tilt

A meeting on Monday could clarify plans for eight-year-old , Britain’s most exciting new hunter chaser.

He ran out an easy winner of Saturday’s Walrus Hunters’ Chase at Haydock, but only after some lessons over coloured poles because an earlier victory at Wincanton had been pockmarked with minor errors.

The jumping brush-up took place at the home of international showjumper Harriet Biddick, whose husband Will has been nothing if not brilliant when riding the horse in races.