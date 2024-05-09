Caroline Bailey: 'We need to get younger people to help run the sport'

When Caroline Bailey became chair of the Point-to-Point Authority (PPA) on New Year's Day, nobody could doubt she knew the sport.

The first woman to ride a winner at Cheltenham and a former trainer of a succession of high-quality pointers and hunter chasers, she then trained under rules until relinquishing her licence in the summer of 2022. Her father, Dick Saunders, was a revered jump racing all-rounder who rode Grittar to victory in the 1982 Grand National.

Summing up her new role, Bailey says: “I’m chair of a board which consists of various groups within the sport plus three independent members. We look after point-to-pointing and aim to guide it in the right direction while considering views fed back to us from around the country.”

Of herself she says: “I’m not running the sport on my own. I’m a sounding board passing information to various committees but I will take difficult decisions when needed.”

Jobs ticked off so far including appointing Paul Miller as chief executive to replace Peter Wright, who leaves office next month, and driving around the country to speak with organisers and volunteers “to get a feel for how the sport is running”.

Galloping towards her board like a loose horse towing a loaded cannon is the prospect of a Labour government which has signalled its intention to ban trail hunting, leaving hunts in limbo. Hunts run the majority of point-to-point meetings, they know their racecourses, the people to call upon to maintain them and the logistics of staging fixtures. What is the board’s plan should Labour swing the axe?

She says: “We'd be failing the sport if we brushed this subject under the carpet. We have discussed options but I cannot give you details because we have no idea of Labour plans or any timeframe should it form the next government. The plans we have discussed might change.

“Trail hunting was banned in Scotland last year but point-to-points are still taking place and they want to stage an extra fixture next season. Club meetings, with hunt backing, have been in existence for a long time and are successful. I was impressed by a meeting at Charm Park run by Yorkshire jockeys [past and present] who did all the work.”

The season’s new conclusion at the end of this month, leaving two Devon fixtures to be held outside of it in early June, is a prickly topic decided before she took office, although she says she is not against the decision. A broader concern is “the need to get younger people to help run the sport”, and Bailey adds: “We need younger people to become starters and stewards and take on similar roles.”

Cash can prise open many a door, and Bailey is not against a future with reimbursement for some roles. She believes the PPA can assist in encouraging affordable syndication to bolster the horse population.

A paper, sent to invested groups by the PPA, asks for views on allowing licensed trainers to run horses in point-to-points. She says: “There are split yards [one with rules horses, the other with pointers]. There are very tight controls over which horses are in licensed yards.

"Confusion can occur when an unknown assistant trainer, using their employer’s facilities, runs a horse in a point-to-point. We have discussed this and are awaiting feedback from outside the board.”

Paying tribute to the outgoing CEO, she says: “Peter has done a fantastic job in very challenging circumstances. He's had to deal with equine flu, 18 months of Covid restrictions and many other issues, but with his army background he ran the sport incredibly well. He kept the sport going – it would have been very difficult to bring it back.”

Weekend preview

With fine weather and expected good ground it will be a perfect weekend to sample point-to-pointing.

Holnicote, one of Britain’s most picturesque courses, is set for a cracking mixed open race assuming Tim Vaughan runs Poli Roi and Teresa Clark saddles Ninth Wave. Vaughan’s son, Ed, has now ridden in 100 races this season, a remarkable total for a novice aged just 16.

Ninth Wave: set for Holnicote date

Josh Newman has made ten entries this weekend in a bid to maintain his lead in the trainers’ championship. Important Notice, who Newman was riding when poised to win until taking the wrong course at the recent Stafford Cross meeting, is entered at Holnicote, where a clash with Mike Felton’s Boys Will Be Boys is a standout, although Important Notice is also entered at Upcott Cross.

The last-named venue’s intermediate race includes the Stafford Cross winner Whitsand Bay and Jet Smart, who fell in mid-race. Luke Price’s Mini Fortune adds spice, but the mare holds entries at other meetings. Castle Daragh and Looksnowtlikebrian, first and third in Chepstow’s Dunraven Bowl, are entered in the meeting’s mixed open and novice riders’ races.

Envious Editor, an above-average hunter chaser when with Joe O’Shea, has joined Caroline Crow’s Shropshire yard and could make his first start of the season at Charm Park.

Alan Hill, who with 19 winners is three behind Newman, will be busy at his local course of Kingston Blount. Hill is focused on helping stable jockey Izzie Marshall’s bid for the women’s championship and the pair have a useful arrow to fire in Learntalot in the restricted race.

The ladies’ open race at the meeting brings together Marshall – who rides Back Bar or Count Simon – and title rival Gina Andrews, who rides Tigerbythetail. He needs to show more zest than in a recent defeat at Chaddesley Corbett, but quicker ground should help in that regard.

Saturday

Holnicote Somerset, TA24 8TE First race 2.00. 7 races, 110 entries

Sunday

Charm Park Yorkshire, YO13 9QU 2.00. 6 races, 85 entries

Kingston Blount Oxon, OX39 4SG 2.00 6 races, 78 entries

Upcott Cross Devon, EX21 5AE 1.00. 7 races, 87 entries

Wednesday

Cothelstone Somerset, TA4 3DT 4.30. 7 races, 139 entries

More information at pointtopoint.co.uk & gopointing.com

