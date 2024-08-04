- More
Next stop Nunthorpe for the best-of-three showdown between Mick Appleby's flyer Big Evs and Aussie mare Asfoora
This year’s King George Stakes was a high-quality one, featuring a trio of Group/Grade 1 winners alongside a host of horses successful at either minor Pattern or Listed level.
Last year’s Nunthorpe winner Live In The Dream and Ponntos, who arrived after a career-best effort in the Group 2 Prix du Gros-Chene, could be given sound chances on form, as could Believing, who had impressed in an Irish Group 2 the time before.
The race looked to revolve around Big Evs and Asfoora, however, with that pair renewing rivalry from the King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot. Asfoora had emerged on top that day, producing a strong finishing effort after Big Evs had led most of the way, but the sharper track at Goodwood, coupled with Asfoora’s Group 1 penalty, was enough to see the tables turned.
- Goliath takes giant leap forward in strongly run King George but striking victory was no fluke
- A fine winner but Irish Oaks lacking star quality leaves main players with plenty to find if Yorkshire Oaks is next
- Mill Stream very likeable but historically low July Cup-winning figure reflective of weak sprint division
- We know City Of Troy is better than this - but only one Eclipse winner has been rated worse in Racing Post Ratings history
- Surely more to come from Bluestocking as she continues progress with another career-best
