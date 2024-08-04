Next stop Nunthorpe for the best-of-three showdown between Mick Appleby's flyer Big Evs and Aussie mare Asfoora

This year’s King George Stakes was a high-quality one, featuring a trio of Group/Grade 1 winners alongside a host of horses successful at either minor Pattern or Listed level.

Last year’s Nunthorpe winner Live In The Dream and Ponntos, who arrived after a career-best effort in the Group 2 Prix du Gros-Chene, could be given sound chances on form, as could Believing, who had impressed in an Irish Group 2 the time before.

The race looked to revolve around Big Evs and Asfoora, however, with that pair renewing rivalry from the King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot. Asfoora had emerged on top that day, producing a strong finishing effort after Big Evs had led most of the way, but the sharper track at Goodwood, coupled with Asfoora’s Group 1 penalty, was enough to see the tables turned.