'Keep beating SP and the results will turn' - the Racing Post's top tipsters answer your punting questions

Welcome to the first in a winter-long series in which the Racing Post's top judges answer questions from readers on punting methods and philosophy. In this opening entry, Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and Keith Melrose tackle stable form, losing runs and paddock-watching.

Got a question for the team? Email us at askthetipsters@racingpost.com and we'll answer more questions in part two in the series, published online to Members' Club Ultimate subscribers on Thursday, November 30 and in the following day's Racing Post newspaper.

These days there is so much data available about trends, trainers and the horse's past record when analysing a race. In your view, what are the key data points you should focus on?

Paul Kealy: Everything. That would be the short answer. The more information you have, the better chance you're going to have of solving the puzzle.