'I've never known it this dry in February' - veteran clerk battling elements to keep Horseheath racing

To say it has been a tricky period for clerks of courses would be akin to suggesting Southampton could be in danger of relegation from the Premier League.

The phrase "they're not out of it yet" is a hopeful note for the sorry Saints, but many clerks will not be out of the mire until rain comes, and in some quantity.

John Sharp, clerk at Horseheath in Cambridgeshire, says: “The course was opened 50 years ago and I rode at the first meeting. I’ve been involved in running it for 22 years and have been clerk of the course for 15 of those, but I’ve never known it to be this dry in February.”