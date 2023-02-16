'I've never known it this dry in February' - veteran clerk battling elements to keep Horseheath racing
To say it has been a tricky period for clerks of courses would be akin to suggesting Southampton could be in danger of relegation from the Premier League.
The phrase "they're not out of it yet" is a hopeful note for the sorry Saints, but many clerks will not be out of the mire until rain comes, and in some quantity.
John Sharp, clerk at Horseheath in Cambridgeshire, says: “The course was opened 50 years ago and I rode at the first meeting. I’ve been involved in running it for 22 years and have been clerk of the course for 15 of those, but I’ve never known it to be this dry in February.”
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in