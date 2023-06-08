Racing Post logo
'It's been such good fun' - another season comes to an end with the novice women's title going down to the wire

Carl Evans
Amber Jackson-Fennell: bids to win the women's novice riders title in Devon on Saturday
Amber Jackson-Fennell: bids to win the women's novice riders title in Devon on Saturday

Another point-to-point season in Britain reaches its conclusion on Saturday with a single fixture in Devon.

At the sport’s core, there are buoyant fixtures run to a high standard, passionate competitors and racegoers, horses of all valuations trained to a high degree and the highest standards of veterinary and medical care. 

Point-to-pointing continues to play a key role in supporting racing, particularly over jumps, by providing young recruits and taking in older horses. Good governance from the BHA and Point-to-Point Authority (PPA), and solid support from sponsors and the Levy Board give this amateur sport a professional look. 

Published on 8 June 2023
