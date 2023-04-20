'It's been a funny old year' - Baileys' spirits raised through the success of Ragnar Lodbrok
Caroline Bailey’s announcement in July that she was handing in her training licence was followed by news that husband Gerald’s string of pointers was being disbanded.
Given the Saunders-Bailey family’s involvement in point-to-pointing, it was as if one of the columns propping up the sport’s temple had been removed. Nobody is indispensable, but from a yard that had housed such greats as Castle Mane, Teaplanter, Teeton Mill, Gunner Welburn and Secret Bay, the decision had considerable resonance.
“We’re not going away,” said Gerald cheerfully through a gloom that had been brought about by challenges in recruiting and keeping staff. He adds: “I’m planning on having a pointer in partnership with some good mates . . .”
