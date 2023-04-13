'If we get enough interest, we'll put it on' - Culloty's schooling idea set to take place at Garthorpe

On April 25 it will be 30 years since British point-to-pointing became a pathfinder for racing under rules when staging a Sunday meeting.

The fixture at Ashorne in Warwickshire had a vicar’s blessing but no betting, although less than two years later the sport led the way again when holding a Sunday card with bookies at Tweseldown.

Now British pointing is gearing up for another first – in Britain at least – by staging a two-and-a-half-mile ‘schooling race’ after racing at Garthorpe on Saturday week (April 22).