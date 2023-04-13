'If we get enough interest, we'll put it on' - Culloty's schooling idea set to take place at Garthorpe
Carl Evans
Jim Culloty: has come up with the idea of staging a two-and-a-half-mile schooling race
On April 25 it will be 30 years since British point-to-pointing became a pathfinder for racing under rules when staging a Sunday meeting.
The fixture at Ashorne in Warwickshire had a vicar’s blessing but no betting, although less than two years later the sport led the way again when holding a Sunday card with bookies at Tweseldown.
Now British pointing is gearing up for another first – in Britain at least – by staging a two-and-a-half-mile ‘schooling race’ after racing at Garthorpe on Saturday week (April 22).
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 13 April 2023Last updated 18:00, 13 April 2023
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement