- More
Hungerford winner Tiber Flow can carve himself out a niche as a seven-furlong specialist
The data for the last ten runnings of the Hungerford Stakes shows that year after year the level of quality is consistent. The best and worst winners judged on average pre-race Racing Post Ratings, 2019 and 2020 respectively, are separated by just 4lb.
This isn’t an entirely surprising discovery, given the microcosm in which the Hungerford, and the seven-furlong Pattern races more generally, operate.
The programme for the division is well established, with the lack of a domestic Group 1 for three-year-olds and upwards ensuring the cream of each crop instead goes down either the sprint or mile route, often settling in at seven furlongs once their limitations have been exposed elsewhere.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inRacing Post Ratings
Last updated
- Babouche top of juvenile leaderboard and has more to offer - as does the runner-up who is 'heading in right direction'
- Next stop Nunthorpe for the best-of-three showdown between Mick Appleby's flyer Big Evs and Aussie mare Asfoora
- Goliath takes giant leap forward in strongly run King George but striking victory was no fluke
- A fine winner but Irish Oaks lacking star quality leaves main players with plenty to find if Yorkshire Oaks is next
- Mill Stream very likeable but historically low July Cup-winning figure reflective of weak sprint division
- Babouche top of juvenile leaderboard and has more to offer - as does the runner-up who is 'heading in right direction'
- Next stop Nunthorpe for the best-of-three showdown between Mick Appleby's flyer Big Evs and Aussie mare Asfoora
- Goliath takes giant leap forward in strongly run King George but striking victory was no fluke
- A fine winner but Irish Oaks lacking star quality leaves main players with plenty to find if Yorkshire Oaks is next
- Mill Stream very likeable but historically low July Cup-winning figure reflective of weak sprint division