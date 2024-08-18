Racing Post logo
Hungerford winner Tiber Flow can carve himself out a niche as a seven-furlong specialist

The data for the last ten runnings of the Hungerford Stakes shows that year after year the level of quality is consistent. The best and worst winners judged on average pre-race Racing Post Ratings, 2019 and 2020 respectively, are separated by just 4lb.

This isn’t an entirely surprising discovery, given the microcosm in which the Hungerford, and the seven-furlong Pattern races more generally, operate. 

The programme for the division is well established, with the lack of a domestic Group 1 for three-year-olds and upwards ensuring the cream of each crop instead goes down either the sprint or mile route, often settling in at seven furlongs once their limitations have been exposed elsewhere.

