Commercial market has taken over but last weekend proved the traditional grassroot connections are still there
In an era of point-to-point racing that has come to be dominated by the commercial buy-to-sell model, it was encouraging to see two of last weekend’s winners between the flags were produced to gain their maiden successes by individuals with long-standing connections to the respective families.
At Turtulla, Amyr won the Gain Equine Nutrition, Kirby’s Pharmacy & Ballinroe International Transport older mares’ maiden under John Barry for her owner, trainer and breeder Evanna McCutcheon. The daughter of Mahler is the first foal out of Nhakira, a mare who won twice between the flags, including at Bandon in March 2014 when she was partnered to success by McCutcheon.
Nhakira provided her then owner, trainer and rider with some notable sport during her racing career, and developed into something of a banks specialist to boot, with the daughter of Naheez proving to be an admirably consistent individual, being placed six times including over the now defunct banks course at Athlacca.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
- Festival favourite Ferns Lock starts off on road to Cheltenham in impressive fashion
- Quantum Boy's wide-margin victory on Sunday was rare but not unique
- The class of 2020 have turned into a talented bunch, especially Gold Cup hope Gerri Colombe
- 'We think he's a little bit special' - has Constitution Hill's point-to-point trainer found another star?
- Hunt races are struggling and that impacts point committees' bottom lines so it's time to deploy them differently
- Festival favourite Ferns Lock starts off on road to Cheltenham in impressive fashion
- Quantum Boy's wide-margin victory on Sunday was rare but not unique
- The class of 2020 have turned into a talented bunch, especially Gold Cup hope Gerri Colombe
- 'We think he's a little bit special' - has Constitution Hill's point-to-point trainer found another star?
- Hunt races are struggling and that impacts point committees' bottom lines so it's time to deploy them differently