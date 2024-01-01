Racing Post logo
FeatureAnte-Post Angles
premium

Bookies might have the wrong Willie Mullins favourite for the Brown Advisory

Nicholas WattsDeputy weeklies editor

Grangeclare West has emerged from nowhere to assume favouritism for the Brown Advisory at Cheltenham – and I can't help thinking there's been a bit of an overreaction from bookmakers.

Willie Mullins' star is generally 7-2 or 4-1 for the three-mile Grade 1 in March after comfortably winning the Neville Hotels Novice Chase at Leopardstown on Friday, but I wonder if he was slightly flattered by the ease of his win. 

Paul Townend steered him noticeably wide, particularly in the home straight, just as he had done on Galopin Des Champs in the Savills the previous day. On the inside, Flooring Porter looked like he was wading through treacle in comparison, just as Conflated had done against Galopin Des Champs until he unseated at the last.

Published on 1 January 2024

Last updated 18:00, 1 January 2024

