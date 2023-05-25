A dead oak tree fell on her - but Barb Wire is recovered and ready make her debut at nine

Ironman Phillip York, 57, who recently rode his 400th winner in all forms of racing, can breed a tough one too.

When asked why maiden Barb Wire, whom he bred, trains at his yard near Guildford, and who is entered at two meetings this weekend, had yet to reach the track at the age of nine, he says: “She’s had a few problems. An oak tree fell on her.”

Barb Wire is a daughter of York’s own late stallion Amber Life, and for that reason, and the fact that she “is the last horse I bred or will ever breed”, he has been patient when nature has foiled plans.