Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
Feature
premium

One of those bloody days as I get Galwayed on Plate day - but I suppose it could be worse

The top amateur jockey on how he endured a frustrating afternoon last week

Patrick MullinsJockey
The Galway Plate
The Galway Plate: no joy for Patrick Mullins on Easy Game as Ash Tree Meadow (right) and Authorized Art lead them homeCredit: Patrick McCann

Joe Tizzard said last year it’s a great life being a jockey, driving around the country with your friends, riding horses in races.

Brian Hayes is driving the car today, I’m sat in the passenger seat and Rachael Blackmore is panned out across the back seat. There is no good road to Galway. You will cross mountains, meet humpback bridges, bounce over bog roads and find roadworks. I can’t for the life of me understand how Blackmore is sleeping in the back. But she just seems to be able to do the amazing thing no matter what the circumstances.

After more than two hours, we start seeing the stone walls that tell us we have finally reached the surroundings of Galway. We slow down as we join the traffic snaking into the racecourse and I let down the window and turn up the radio. This is day three of seven of this journey. Are we there yet? 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 7 August 2023Last updated 18:00, 7 August 2023
icon
more inPatrick Mullins
more inPatrick Mullins