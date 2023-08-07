One of those bloody days as I get Galwayed on Plate day - but I suppose it could be worse

Joe Tizzard said last year it’s a great life being a jockey, driving around the country with your friends, riding horses in races.

Brian Hayes is driving the car today, I’m sat in the passenger seat and Rachael Blackmore is panned out across the back seat. There is no good road to Galway. You will cross mountains, meet humpback bridges, bounce over bog roads and find roadworks. I can’t for the life of me understand how Blackmore is sleeping in the back. But she just seems to be able to do the amazing thing no matter what the circumstances.

After more than two hours, we start seeing the stone walls that tell us we have finally reached the surroundings of Galway. We slow down as we join the traffic snaking into the racecourse and I let down the window and turn up the radio. This is day three of seven of this journey. Are we there yet?