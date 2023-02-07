DRF is the double vodka to Cheltenham’s cocktails - and what fun fun fun we had

The weekend finished with Fun Fun Fun and I think that summed the whole thing up nicely.

The Dublin Racing Festival is a distillation of pure high-class racing, the double vodka to the cocktails of Cheltenham and Punchestown. Big names, big crowds, big races, big results.

The Gold Cup favourite showed he stays three miles, the Champion Hurdle winner was beaten, the Supreme Novices' favourite blew out, the Triumph Hurdle favourite got stuck in a traffic jam, John Kiely produced a Champion Bumper contender, a handicap was won by a Grade 1 horse, Mighty Potter won his fourth Grade 1, Barry Connell and Michael O’Sullivan won their second, the Arkle was like a Cannonball Run, Gavin Cromwell won two valuable handicaps and Liz Doyle captured a major prize on one of the biggest stages of the season. Got all that?