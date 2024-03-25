'The chanting was ridiculous but it did make it very special' - inside the family farm that turned over the big boys at Cheltenham

As Golden Ace was led in for her moment of glory at this month's Cheltenham Festival, a chant of "Jezza, Jezza" was heard across the winner's enclosure.

The recipient of the call had made peace with the fact such a moment might never come. After two decades of near-misses, the latest when Dashel Drasher went down valiantly to Sire Du Berlais in last year's Stayers' Hurdle, Jeremy Scott was used to tempering his expectations for jump racing's biggest meeting.

However, for the first time in his career, Scott had gone into Cheltenham this year with genuine belief he had the right horse, and Golden Ace duly provided the 62-year-old with a first festival triumph when confirming her star potential in the Mares' Novices' Hurdle.