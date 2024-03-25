'The chanting was ridiculous but it did make it very special' - inside the family farm that turned over the big boys at Cheltenham
Catherine Macrae talks to trainer Jeremy Scott about his first festival success with Golden Ace
As Golden Ace was led in for her moment of glory at this month's Cheltenham Festival, a chant of "Jezza, Jezza" was heard across the winner's enclosure.
The recipient of the call had made peace with the fact such a moment might never come. After two decades of near-misses, the latest when Dashel Drasher went down valiantly to Sire Du Berlais in last year's Stayers' Hurdle, Jeremy Scott was used to tempering his expectations for jump racing's biggest meeting.
However, for the first time in his career, Scott had gone into Cheltenham this year with genuine belief he had the right horse, and Golden Ace duly provided the 62-year-old with a first festival triumph when confirming her star potential in the Mares' Novices' Hurdle.
Published on 25 March 2024inInterviews
Last updated 18:00, 25 March 2024
- 'I'm older and the hangover came quicker - but the elation is still as strong as ever'
- 'It was one of the lowest points in my life. I felt a sense of injustice and I still feel it now'
- Gavin Cromwell: 'Cheltenham is the Olympics of jump racing - if you have a good one, you hate to miss it'
- Paul Townend: 'We're expected to win every day we go racing - for Cheltenham, it's just that on steroids'
- 'We've got something up our sleeve for the Gold Cup - he could be each-way value'
