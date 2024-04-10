'We’re like a Sunday League team running in an FA Cup final - we’re taking on the best with an £800 homebred'

The last few weeks at Heath Barn have been unusual. Never before has so much attention been focused on the small yard run by Tom Ellis and Gina Andrews.

Local point-to-point reporters, the BBC’s national news team and everything in between have been flocking to the village of Marton in Warwickshire to hear the story of this year’s fairytale Grand National runner Latenightpass .

The many framed pictures of individual and combined successes dotted around their kitchen are an indicator the couple are far from ducks out of water heading to Aintree, but the level of interest has still taken them aback.