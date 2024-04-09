'Educating myself has let me live a fuller life - just because you've been diagnosed with dyslexia doesn't mean you can't keep working at it'

Inside the wood cabin that offers welcome protection against the elements at Lucinda Russell's Arlary House Stables in Perthshire, Derek Fox is about to discuss chasing back-to-back Grand Nationals aboard Corach Rambler. A few metres from the cabin, the horse who will seek to give Fox a third success in the Randox-sponsored Aintree spectacular is taking Peter Scudamore for a walk.

This should be interpreted as positive news for the supporters of the horse who sits clear atop the ante-post betting. Four weeks on from his third-place finish in the Gold Cup at Cheltenham, and around 30 minutes after twice carrying the eight-time champion jockey up a very deep gallop, Corach Rambler is more than sparky enough to drag Scudamore to a place of his own choosing. Corach has character and charisma in abundance. He also has a raceday rider who knows all about landing the sport's signature prize.

"My dream growing up was to ride in the Grand National, so to think I've won it twice is very special," says Fox. "Whatever happens, I'll always have those two Nationals – but, at the same time, I'm still looking forward to riding in it again this year."