Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
InterviewPaul Gilligan
premium

Paul Gilligan: 'You're pushing for a good horse the whole time - and when we got one, the syndicate decided I wasn't good enough'

Colm Greaves talks to a trainer relishing a return to the big time for his family operation

author image
Colm GreavesFeatures writer
Paul Gilligan: disappointed with the Turf Club
Paul Gilligan: trains talented staying hurdler Buddy OneCredit: Patrick McCann

The incredulous look on Paul Gilligan’s face when he hears the silly question is enough to confirm that the famous old dirge was right all along.

“A lake? That’s not a lake, it’s a field that’s been flooded. This place gets really soaked,” he says. The Galway-based trainer is standing in his rain-soaked yard, about four miles from Athenry where the fields really do lie low. Very low.

Gilligan is back at work in the muddy prose of his winter gallops shortly after a weekend of joyous family poetry at Cheltenham. His talented staying hurdler Buddy One, ridden by his son Jack, won the Paddy Power Games Handicap Hurdle at the November meeting, snugly and in a decent time, and the victory has stirred Gilligan’s optimism for an exciting future for the horse. His plan of attack could include the Hatton’s Grace at Fairyhouse on Sunday but he could also wait for the Grade 1 three-miler at Leopardstown at Christmas.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 29 November 2023inInterviews

Last updated 18:00, 29 November 2023

icon
more inInterviews
more inInterviews