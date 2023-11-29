Paul Gilligan: 'You're pushing for a good horse the whole time - and when we got one, the syndicate decided I wasn't good enough'
Colm Greaves talks to a trainer relishing a return to the big time for his family operation
The incredulous look on Paul Gilligan’s face when he hears the silly question is enough to confirm that the famous old dirge was right all along.
“A lake? That’s not a lake, it’s a field that’s been flooded. This place gets really soaked,” he says. The Galway-based trainer is standing in his rain-soaked yard, about four miles from Athenry where the fields really do lie low. Very low.
Gilligan is back at work in the muddy prose of his winter gallops shortly after a weekend of joyous family poetry at Cheltenham. His talented staying hurdler Buddy One, ridden by his son Jack, won the Paddy Power Games Handicap Hurdle at the November meeting, snugly and in a decent time, and the victory has stirred Gilligan’s optimism for an exciting future for the horse. His plan of attack could include the Hatton’s Grace at Fairyhouse on Sunday but he could also wait for the Grade 1 three-miler at Leopardstown at Christmas.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
- Meet the champion trainer who only took on jumpers to make ends meet - and now has a Cheltenham Festival favourite
- Richard Newland: 'Jump racing is struggling and a lot of smaller trainers will go out of business - but the Flat is very different'
- Sean Bowen: 'I'm useless at everything else bar riding horses - it drives my partner mad!'
- Dai Walters: 'I remember being on the floor and the pilot trying to get my heart back going - they didn't know if I would pull through'
- William Jarvis: 'I'd have liked to go on - but 38 years is no mean achievement'
- Meet the champion trainer who only took on jumpers to make ends meet - and now has a Cheltenham Festival favourite
- Richard Newland: 'Jump racing is struggling and a lot of smaller trainers will go out of business - but the Flat is very different'
- Sean Bowen: 'I'm useless at everything else bar riding horses - it drives my partner mad!'
- Dai Walters: 'I remember being on the floor and the pilot trying to get my heart back going - they didn't know if I would pull through'
- William Jarvis: 'I'd have liked to go on - but 38 years is no mean achievement'