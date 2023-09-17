Racing Post logo
InterviewNatalia Lupini
premium

Meet the young Italian who left the land of fashion, football and fine food to become a rising star in Ireland

author image
Colm Greaves
Natalia Lupini is rapidly making a mark in Ireland
Natalia Lupini is rapidly making a mark in IrelandCredit: Patrick McCann

It’s a gloriously sunny autumn Saturday afternoon at Leopardstown racecourse and the unseasonal warmth is delighting a large gathering in the crowded parade ring. The field for the first race of the newly rebranded Irish Champions Festival is about go to post and many of the great and the good of international racing have found their way to County Dublin to join the fun.  

The Listed Ballylinch Stud Irish EBF Ingabelle Stakes for two-year-old fillies is the least valuable contest of a lucrative card, but there’s a hundred grand in prize-money to be won, comparable with the best purse on offer at Ascot the same afternoon. 

The ring is thronged with O’Briens, Bolgers and Harringtons along with the usual massed ranks of Coolmore-istas. All assembled in happy anticipation for a weekend of top-class sport. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Published on 17 September 2023Last updated 18:00, 17 September 2023
