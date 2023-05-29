Luca Cumani: 'It was very unexpected - and I never saw the top of the mountain again after that'

Just when you think you've seen it all, 74-year-old Luca Cumani comes tearing up his driveway on a quad bike. Disappointed with himself that he is a few minutes late for our meeting, he is nevertheless in fine fettle – and why wouldn't he be?

Set among 360 acres of the finest vistas Suffolk has to offer, his Fittocks Stud on the outskirts of Newmarket is the safest of havens for its equine residents. The wonderful house Cumani has built there, on the other hand, is a slice of heaven on earth for himself and wife Sara.

Considering the serenity which surrounds us, it is perhaps a little foolish to ask if he in any way misses the cut-throat world he left behind when bringing a training career spanning five decades to an end in 2018, but it nevertheless sets us on our way after the Italian coffee has been served.