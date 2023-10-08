Interviews
premium
John McConnell: 'It's hard to believe I've had a Cheltenham Festival winner - I probably suffer from imposter syndrome'
Conor Fennelly talks to a trainer who continues to think big as he lines up a trip to the US
John McConnell pictured with Seddon following the gelding's Cheltenham Festival triumph in MarchCredit: john grossick
For many of the major jumps operations, early autumn represents a relative lull as summer jumping winds down and aspirations begin to materialise before the winter stars filter out on to the track. It's a time when resources are assessed and adjusted before being deployed in the weeks leading up to Christmas.
But John McConnell doesn't do lulls. After undergoing relentless expansion in recent years, it's routinely all hands on deck.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Conor FennellyReporter
Published on 8 October 2023Last updated 18:00, 8 October 2023
more inInterviews
- Nicky Henderson: 'The Ascot Gold Cup for Constitution Hill? That would appeal to my naughty side!'
- Emma-Jayne Wilson: 'I was born and raised here, I came to watch this race as a kid - I really want to win it'
- 'I've had some wonderful trips - I've been to America, Canada, Dubai and I could drive to Italy with my eyes closed'
- Rob Hornby: 'It was a massively difficult year - it was hard to watch knowing I could have done the job just as well'
- 'I've never ridden a horse who accelerated like that' - meet the jockey well suited to the pressure of an Arc favourite
more inInterviews
- Nicky Henderson: 'The Ascot Gold Cup for Constitution Hill? That would appeal to my naughty side!'
- Emma-Jayne Wilson: 'I was born and raised here, I came to watch this race as a kid - I really want to win it'
- 'I've had some wonderful trips - I've been to America, Canada, Dubai and I could drive to Italy with my eyes closed'
- Rob Hornby: 'It was a massively difficult year - it was hard to watch knowing I could have done the job just as well'
- 'I've never ridden a horse who accelerated like that' - meet the jockey well suited to the pressure of an Arc favourite