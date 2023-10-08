Racing Post logo
Interviews
premium

John McConnell: 'It's hard to believe I've had a Cheltenham Festival winner - I probably suffer from imposter syndrome'

Conor Fennelly talks to a trainer who continues to think big as he lines up a trip to the US

Seddon was a first Cheltenham Festival winner for trainer John McConnell
John McConnell pictured with Seddon following the gelding's Cheltenham Festival triumph in MarchCredit: john grossick

For many of the major jumps operations, early autumn represents a relative lull as summer jumping winds down and aspirations begin to materialise before the winter stars filter out on to the track. It's a time when resources are assessed and adjusted before being deployed in the weeks leading up to Christmas.

But John McConnell doesn't do lulls. After undergoing relentless expansion in recent years, it's routinely all hands on deck.

Conor FennellyReporter
Published on 8 October 2023Last updated 18:00, 8 October 2023
icon
