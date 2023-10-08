John McConnell: 'It's hard to believe I've had a Cheltenham Festival winner - I probably suffer from imposter syndrome'

John McConnell pictured with Seddon following the gelding's Cheltenham Festival triumph in March Credit: john grossick

For many of the major jumps operations, early autumn represents a relative lull as summer jumping winds down and aspirations begin to materialise before the winter stars filter out on to the track. It's a time when resources are assessed and adjusted before being deployed in the weeks leading up to Christmas.

But John McConnell doesn't do lulls. After undergoing relentless expansion in recent years, it's routinely all hands on deck.