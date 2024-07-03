Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
17:40 TipperaryHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
17:40 TipperaryHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
InterviewRay Craggs
premium

‘I’ve had some good touches but I gamble in business now’ - meet the four-horse trainer who has packed it all into his 80 years

author image
Reporter
Ray Craggs: Not the sort to blow his own trumpet
Ray Craggs: not the sort to blow his own trumpetCredit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

You really ain't seen nothing yet. If you thought winning a £70,000 race at York with Ron O, a 28-1 shot who was only his third runner at the track in 30 years, was a surprise, you should spend some time with him.

Ray Craggs is not the sort to blow his own trumpet, or even risk the odd puff into his piccolo, and time and again he stresses he does not want to sound big-headed.

But the self-professed part-time trainer – he currently oversees four horses – has packed an astonishing amount into his 80 years, starting from nothing, yet now owning nine farms and a contracting business.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on inInterviews

Last updated

iconCopy
more inInterviews
more inInterviews