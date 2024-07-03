‘I’ve had some good touches but I gamble in business now’ - meet the four-horse trainer who has packed it all into his 80 years

You really ain't seen nothing yet. If you thought winning a £70,000 race at York with Ron O , a 28-1 shot who was only his third runner at the track in 30 years, was a surprise, you should spend some time with him.

Ray Craggs is not the sort to blow his own trumpet, or even risk the odd puff into his piccolo, and time and again he stresses he does not want to sound big-headed.

But the self-professed part-time trainer – he currently oversees four horses – has packed an astonishing amount into his 80 years, starting from nothing, yet now owning nine farms and a contracting business.