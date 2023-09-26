'I only went down to the yard in lockdown to earn a bit of money - to have achieved this much already is amazing'

There are any number of routes to working in the racing industry but some journeys are more unorthodox than others – and Ryan Kavanagh's definitely fits that category.

The 19-year-old was training to become an electrician when it dawned on him he would much prefer to spend his time outdoors riding horses to wiring houses for a living.

Kavanagh joined Newmarket trainer Amy Murphy in 2021, having spent time at the yard while at college. Since then, he has transformed from a novice with virtually no experience to newcomer of the year at the Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards in February and now a winning apprentice jockey – all while having to navigate the tragic loss of his brother.

"I grew up in Newmarket but never really had an interest in horses," says Kavanagh. "I started working at Amy's during lockdown when we weren't physically able to go to college. I just went down to earn a little bit of money; I didn't really know how to do anything like mucking out or putting headcollars on but Amy taught me everything."

Like many before him, Kavanagh was unsure what he wanted to pursue when he left school and started training as an electrician, but it soon became clear he was destined to do something else. His younger brother Conal worked for Murphy – he is embarking on a career as an amateur rider – while his older brother Niall was interested in the sport.

Kavanagh began an apprenticeship as an electrician two years ago but it lasted only three days. Following an enjoyable summer in the yard, he asked whether he could join Murphy on a full-time basis and was in a job the next day. In a matter of months, he graduated from trotting to cantering horses and travelled to Murphy's French satellite yard.

In short, things were progressing well but then the unthinkable happened. His older brother was diagnosed with a brain tumour in October 2021 and died just three weeks after his diagnosis at the age of 19. It was an impossibly difficult time for Kavanagh and his family, but the young rider was grateful to be able to throw himself into his new work.

"At the time, I didn't know how to feel," he says. "The whole world stopped when it happened. It was an awful feeling for the whole family and we still aren't over it now. I went straight back into work, whereas things like playing football were harder for me to do, because that's what I used to do with Niall. Being around the horses was a distraction."

Ryan Kavanagh: receiving his award from Francesca Cumani and Richard Johnson Credit: Dan Abraham

Kavanagh was nominated for newcomer of the year at the Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards but never allowed himself to believe he could win it. Even now, it might not have fully sunk in. "I thought I had no chance," he says. "It was an amazing day at York for the ceremony and I thought even if I didn't win, it was still a memorable experience.

"It can be hard to get new people into the industry. When you have a new face, it tends to be because someone else has left. It's a hard job. You wake up some days and don't feel 100 per cent but you still go out and do it. These awards give you that little bit of recognition and make you feel like you're doing something right – it keeps you going."

This year marks two decades of the Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards with a total prize-fund of £128,500 on offer across its six categories. Kavanagh encourages nominations, which are open until November 7. "The award has really pushed me forward," he adds. "And they're a great way to shine a light on smaller yards."

Just one day after winning his award, Kavanagh began his apprentice jockey course at the British Racing School, which he deferred by a day to attend the ceremony. He says Murphy had approached him and asked whether he was going to return to being an electrician. After an emphatic 'no', it was decided he would pursue a career in the saddle.

The more Kavanagh worked towards becoming an apprentice, the more he enjoyed it. He graduated to racecourse gallops and riding some of the more challenging horses at Murphy's yard before making his racecourse debut in May. He then scored on just his fourth ride when Raqisa landed an apprentice handicap at Yarmouth on May 24.

He says he was expecting the rest of the field to come past him at the line but the five-year-old kept on well to score by five lengths. Despite the winning margin, Kavanagh was not sure he had won until he returned to the winner's enclosure. "Honestly, when I went past the line I didn't know how to feel," he says. "I didn't realise I'd won until we came back into the parade ring. I thought something had gone wrong in the race. Nobody was around me. It still doesn't quite feel real but it made me want to push on even more."

Since then, Kavanagh has made steady progress. He has had 19 rides, 18 of them for Murphy. "It all came quite quickly to begin with," he adds. "Amy was very good and tried to give me two rides a week but unfortunately a lot of the horses I was riding have gone to the sales. I'm in a bit of a quiet patch but there's a plan for me to possibly go to the US."

Kavanagh says he does not often find time to reflect on his time in the industry but his journey has been a remarkable one. After taking his first steps in a racing yard with no experience as a means to make some pocket money, Kavanagh has been transformed from a trainee electrician to an ambitious young apprentice with his best years ahead.

"I first came into the job with Amy for a bit of money so to have achieved what I have feels amazing," he says. "I want to get as much experience as I can and keep enjoying it."

Read more . . .

This year's winner urges trainers to nominate staff for Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards after thrilling 2023

Nominations open for the 20th Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards

Nominations are open until November 7 for the 20th running of the Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards. The awards are an opportunity for employees from across the industry in Britain, such as training yards, studs or administrative roles, to be celebrated for their hard work and dedication. Find out more by visiting thoroughbredawards.co.uk .