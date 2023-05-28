Ed Walker: 'It was the most intense attention I'd experienced - now I can't wait to right those wrongs'

The days before the Derby can be a uniquely stressful time for any trainer with a fancied runner, given the potential for all manner of last-minute hiccups.

But if Ed Walker is feeling the nerves he is doing an excellent job of hiding it as he points out his latest stable star, Waipiro, warming up at his Lambourn yard.

That is not altogether surprising. After all, the trainer has been here before with English King, who was sent off a short price for the behind-closed-doors running in 2020, having won the Lingfield Derby Trial. However, things did not go to plan at Epsom, where he ducked left at the start and finished fifth behind runaway winner Serpentine.