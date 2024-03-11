'Cheltenham is the Olympics of jump racing - if you have a good one, you hate to miss it'

It’s not hard to see why Gavin Cromwell is firmly on punters’ radars this week.

The County Meath trainer’s regular success with his British raiders this season has been one of the stories of the campaign. It kicked off with a treble across the two days of Cheltenham’s October meeting and has snowballed from there, with major handicap victories at Cheltenham’s November meeting, the track’s New Year’s Day fixture and in Haydock’s Grand National Trial last month, while mares Limerick Lace and Brides Hill have also won good races.

The upshot is that Cromwell has what looks like no fewer than nine serious chances at Cheltenham this week: My Mate Mozzie (Arkle) and Stumptown (Ultima) on Tuesday, Path D’Oroux (Grand Annual) on Wednesday, Flooring Porter (Stayers’ Hurdle), Letsbeclearaboutit (Plate) and Inothewayurthinkin (Kim Muir) on Thursday, and Limerick Lace and Brides Hill (Mares’ Chase) plus Encanto Bruno (Martin Pipe) on Friday.