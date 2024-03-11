Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race1 Min
14:20 StratfordHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race1 Min
14:20 StratfordHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
InterviewGavin Cromwell
premium

'Cheltenham is the Olympics of jump racing - if you have a good one, you hate to miss it'

author image
Conor FennellyReporter
Gavin Cromwell: "It's the stuff you dream of. It's hard to put it all into words, if I'm being honest. It's just been a fantastic week."
Gavin Cromwell: has plundered several big prizes in Britain this seasonCredit: Edward Whitaker

It’s not hard to see why Gavin Cromwell is firmly on punters’ radars this week.

The County Meath trainer’s regular success with his British raiders this season has been one of the stories of the campaign. It kicked off with a treble across the two days of Cheltenham’s October meeting and has snowballed from there, with major handicap victories at Cheltenham’s November meeting, the track’s New Year’s Day fixture and in Haydock’s Grand National Trial last month, while mares Limerick Lace and Brides Hill have also won good races.

The upshot is that Cromwell has what looks like no fewer than nine serious chances at Cheltenham this week: My Mate Mozzie (Arkle) and Stumptown (Ultima) on Tuesday, Path D’Oroux (Grand Annual) on Wednesday, Flooring Porter (Stayers’ Hurdle), Letsbeclearaboutit (Plate) and Inothewayurthinkin (Kim Muir) on Thursday, and Limerick Lace and Brides Hill (Mares’ Chase) plus Encanto Bruno (Martin Pipe) on Friday.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 11 March 2024inInterviews

Last updated 14:00, 11 March 2024

iconCopy
more inInterviews
more inInterviews