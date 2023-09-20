Racing Post logo
Callum Rodriguez: 'I chased Tyson Fury round the ring a few times, punching his kneecaps - it teaches you respect and discipline'

The young jockey talks to Andrew Dietz about his Group 1 breakthrough, DIY obsession and boxing background

author image
Andrew DietzReporter
Callum Rodriguez: made Group 1 breakthrough on Sprint Cup winner Regional
Callum Rodriguez: made Group 1 breakthrough on Sprint Cup winner RegionalCredit: John Grossick

If anyone were concerned about a first Group 1 triumph going to jockey Callum Rodriguez's head, they need not have worried. The dust has barely settled on his magical day in the sun on Sprint Cup hero Regional, but the down-to-earth Lancastrian is more preoccupied with laying a new patio and giving his pick-up truck an oil change.

Paying a visit to his home in Richmond, North Yorkshire, it quickly becomes clear Rodriguez likes to keep busy. His home is a modern log cabin-style abode sited in the grounds of a farm owned by his partner's parents and the plant machinery parked up outside is a tell-tale sign of Rodriguez's workload.

"Most jockeys play golf, but I like to jump on a digger or tractor," he says. "There's always something to build – it's great, I enjoy doing it."

Published on 20 September 2023Last updated 18:00, 20 September 2023
