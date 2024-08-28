'You put your heart and soul into it so it's hard to cope when the bad times come along'

The best days of a trainer's life are shaped by success.

A high-profile victory might catapult a yard into fame overnight, festival glory could be the thin line between a good or bad season, and a Group 1 triumph can be the crowning achievement of years of hard work. Competitiveness might as well be written in the job description.

The relentless pursuit of victory unifies all trainers, but alongside the fulfilment of being on top there is a far less cherished experience they share. Going hand in hand with the highs are the lows, the spells when winners fail to come that can, on occasion, feel like an eternity.