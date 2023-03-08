Willie Mullins is the Cheltenham king - and here's how punters can make the most of him

Many punters will go to Cheltenham this year with just one plan and that will be to follow anything and everything trained by Willie Mullins. And why not? After all, the Closutton trainer has saddled 88 winners at the meeting, more than anyone else in history.

He hasn’t finished yet either. It’s possible to argue Mullins is still getting better as last year’s total of ten winners was his highest – and a festival record – and there is a good chance he will amass even more at this season’s meeting once all is said and done next Friday.

Mullins is responsible for 11 of the 28 ante-post favourites at the festival and Sky Bet offer only 11-10 that he either betters or equals last year’s record-setting tally. William Hill are offering just 3-1 that he gets to 12 and becomes the first trainer to a festival century.