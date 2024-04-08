'This is an investment in the future of racing - it's vital if we are to have a vibrant racing sector for the next 30 years'

It was pure chaos. Scores of protesters were trying to scale perimeter fences, others had got in and were attempting to glue themselves to fences on the course, all while police using riot vans and trained dogs, security and angry locals did everything they could to stop them. Darren Owen, commentating on the race for BBC Radio 5 Live, would later say it was “like a war zone”.

Ultimately, the animal rights activists, organised by the protest group Animal Rising, were unsuccessful in their mission to prevent last year’s Randox Grand National from taking place. But, having caused a 14-minute delay to the great race just as millions had tuned in to watch, they had certainly made an impression.

The dramatic scenes underlined the fact that the Grand National, as the biggest race in British racing, has increasingly become a focal point for public interest in racehorse welfare.