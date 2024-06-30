The Red Sea: how racing constituencies are projected to undergo a seismic shift in the battle for Number Ten

Conservative MP for Newbury Laura Farris was joined on the campaign trail recently by former prime minister David Cameron on a visit to Ed Walker's Lambourn yard, where they spoke with a number of racing's leading lights, including Nicky Henderson.

In a short video posted on social media, Farris described herself as a "staunch supporter" of the sport, which she labelled the "lifeblood of West Berkshire", while Cameron went further and spoke in glowing terms of British racing's major contribution to the UK as a whole.

It was a campaign stop illustrative of the industry's warm relationship with segments of the Conservative Party. In recent months racing-friendly MPs have ensured the sport's case has been put to ministers on a number of issues, most notably concerning affordability checks and the sport's levy negotiations with bookmakers.