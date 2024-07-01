Racing Post logo
Special Report


It's looking like a landslide - but just what would a Labour government mean for racing?

Bill Barber examines the potential consequences of a change in power after Thursday's general election

author image
Industry editor

After July 4, barring the most remarkable recovery in election history, the United Kingdom will have a new government and British racing will face a very different political landscape to the one that has prevailed for more than a decade.

Labour appears set to surge into power with a huge majority and with it sweep away many of the Conservative politicians who have spoken up for the sport in Westminster.

It will be a brave new world and one which some in racing will be facing with great trepidation.

