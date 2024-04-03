Kieren Fallon: Stefano Cherchi was the most polite, nice, young man you would ever meet

Six-time champion jockey Kieren Fallon has paid tribute to Stefano Cherchi, describing the rider as "the most polite, nice, young man you would ever meet".

Cherchi's death at the age of 23 was announced on Wednesday morning by the New South Wales Jockeys Association. He had been placed in intensive care following a serious head injury sustained in a fall at Canberra on March 20.

The Sardinian-born jockey was the partner of Fallon's daughter Brittany, whose brother Cieren rides on the Flat.

Fallon said: "Stefano used to ring me every time he had a ride at a track where he hadn't ridden before and ask for my advice. He was so dedicated and a really lovely kid.

"He wanted to learn and wanted to do well. He was a talented young man. It takes a while to get going in Britain, especially when you are young as it's one of the most competitive places to ride in the world, but he always wanted to improve.

Stefano Cherchi: has died at the age of 23 Credit: Alan Crowhurst

"His career took off again with Freddy [Tylicki] booking his rides. He went over to Australia to improve his riding and gain more experience, as all jockeys do when they go abroad.

"He was the most polite, nice, young man you would ever meet. He was a lovely lad and it's such a pity what has happened. It's very sad."

Cherchi rode 106 winners in Britain, with his last domestic success aboard the Marco Botti-trained Daysofourlives at Chelmsford in November before heading out to Australia.