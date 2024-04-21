'It would be very firm ground without it' - Sandown watering ahead of season finale following dry start to April

England had its wettest March since 1981 according to the Met Office but a drying April means Sandown has had to water in preparation for Saturday's bet365 Gold Cup .

The track stages the jumps season finale, which also features the Grade 1 bet365 Celebration Chase, as well as the Grade 2 bet365 Oaksey Chase and bet365 Select Hurdle.

The ground was officially described as good on Sunday following a dry fortnight and watering has been taking place since April 8, with around one inch of rainfall (25.4mm) this month.

"The rain of March or indeed early April is a long time ago in ground terms this time of year," clerk of the course Andrew Cooper said on Sunday afternoon. "We kicked off watering on April 8 and we needed to. It would be very firm ground without that. I've called it good as we speak, which is not a bad place to be a week out.

"The early and middle part of next week, through until at least Thursday, looks predominantly dry. It may then turn a bit more unsettled with the prospect of showers at the end of the week. In general terms we've not seen a great deal of rain since Easter down in our corner of the south east."

Sandown hosts a Flat card on Friday, which was cancelled last season following heavy rain. The seven-race card features the bet365 Classic Trial (3.30 ), for which the Charlie Appleby-trained Arabian Crown is favourite, while St Leger third Desert Hero is set to make his reappearance in the royal colours in the bet365 Gordon Richards Stakes (2.25 ).

The ground on the round course is good to soft, good in places, while on the sprint course it is good, good to soft in places.

Read more:

Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore to team up in Epsom's Blue Riband Trial after field of six declared

Ludlow set to welcome first Willie Mullins runners with clerk of the course relishing trainers' title battle

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.