Willie Mullins and Dan Skelton set for epic trainers' title showdown at Sandown
Willie Mullins has declared a big team headed by El Fabiolo for the final day of the jumps season at Sandown on Saturday as he closes in on his first British jumps trainers' championship.
It is going to take something extraordinary for either Dan Skelton or Paul Nicholls to overhaul Mullins at the title summit, but the Irish champion trainer is leaving nothing to chance with an all-out assault on a card worth £675,000 in prize-money.
El Fabiolo, who was pulled up after an early mistake in last month's Champion Chase when sent off at 2-9, will face last year's winner Jonbon in the Grade 1 bet365 Celebration Chase (3.00), for which a field of seven will line up.
Edwardstone, Editeur Du Gite and Boothill also feature, but Mullins has decided against running Arkle winner Gaelic Warrior, while Champion Chase winner Captain Guinness also stays at home.
Jumps trainers' title: current prize-money totals
Willie Mullins – £3,105,966
Dan Skelton – £2,917,288
Paul Nicholls – £2,858,820
Prize-money totals correct as of 12.30pm on Thursday
Jumps trainers' title: how the bookies price it up
Coral: 1-66 Willie Mullins, 16 Dan Skelton, 40 Paul Nicholls
What else is in store on Saturday's Sandown card?
In the feature bet365 Gold Cup (3.35), multiple Irish champion Mullins has a team of three in Minella Cocooner, Nick Rockett and Aime Desjy to go up against last year's winner Kitty's Light, who was fifth in the Grand National two weeks ago.
A maximum field of 20 was declared for the 3m4½f handicap with topweight Threeunderthrufive and Le Milos other leading contenders, while Weveallbeencaught has crept in near the bottom. Flash De Touzaine and Your Own Story are the two reserves.
While Mullins has a total of nine runners on the card, Skelton has five with Nube Negra (3.00) and Le Milos (3.35) his hopes in the most valuable races.
Skelton is just short of £190,000 behind Mullins, with Nicholls around another £60,000 further back.
Mullins will be looking to continue his run of Saturday success in Britain after winning the Grand National with I Am Maximus on April 13 and last week's Scottish Grand National with Macdermott.
Race-by-race guide to the British jumps trainers' title climax
1.50 Sandown: bet365 Novices' Championship Final Handicap Hurdle
Prize-money: £100,000 (1st prize: £51,440)
With no Mullins-trained runners in the opener, Skelton will be looking to steal a march on his rival with Be Aware – the mount of Harry Skelton – and Goonhilly.
2.25 Sandown: bet365 Oaksey Chase (Grade 2)
Prize-money: £80,000 (1st prize: £45,560)
Mullins enters the fray with prolific chaser Easy Game, who wears cheekpieces for the first time after being pulled up in the Melling Chase at Aintree. Skelton sits this race out, but Nicholls, who has 11 runners on the card, could close the gap to second with Hitman holding leading claims.
3.00 Sandown: bet365 Celebration Chase (Grade 1)
Prize-money: £170,000 (1st prize: £96,815)
El Fabiolo could put Mullins out of sight by winning the card's sole Grade 1 following his Cheltenham Festival blowout. Skelton will be looking to outsider Nube Negra to cause a major shock.
3.35 Sandown: bet365 Gold Cup Handicap Chase
Prize-money: £170,000 (1st prize: £95,659)
Mullins takes aim at the feature race with three runners in the form of Nick Rockett, Minella Cocooner and Aime Desjy. Nick Rockett, seventh in the Irish Grand National last time when sent off the 4-1 favourite, looks to be the stable number one with Paul Townend booked. Skelton has just one chance but it is a leading one with last year's Coral Gold Cup winner Le Milos.
4.10 Sandown: bet365 Select Hurdle (Grade 2)
Prize-money: £80,000 (1st prize: £45,560)
Mullins sends out high-class pair Impaire Et Passe and Sir Gerhard in this Grade 2, while Skelton relies on back-to-back Coral Cup winner Langer Dan, who just lost out in a head bob when third behind Impaire Et Passe in the Aintree Hurdle.
4.45 Sandown: bet365 Josh Gifford Novices' Handicap Chase
Prize-money: £40,000 (1st prize: £20,812)
Neither Mullins nor Skelton is represented in this race, with Nicholls double-handed with Outlaw Peter and Golden Son.
5.20 Sandown: bet365 Handicap Hurdle
Prize-money: £35,000 (1st prize: £18,210)
Skelton will have run his race by the 4.10 as again he is without a runner in the last race, while Mullins runs Sa Majeste and Gold Dancer.
2024 bet365 Gold Cup free bets: exclusive Ladbrokes offer
bet365 Gold Cup runners and riders (3.35 Sandown)
- Threeunderthrufive Harry Cobden
- Does He Know David Bass
- Sam Brown Freddie Gingell (5)
- Minella Cocooner Danny Mullins
- Le Milos Harry Skelton
- Nick Rockett Paul Townend
- Kitty's Light Jack Tudor
- Kinondo Kwetu Jonathan England
- Annual Invictus Freddie Gordon (5)
- Amirite Rachael Blackmore
- Aime Desjy Sean O'Keeffe
- Courtland Sean Bowen
- Slipway Ben Jones
- Rapper Richard Patrick
- Fortescue Hugh Nugent (3)
- Certainly Red Marc Goldstein
- Enrilo Angus Cheleda (5)
- Bangers And Cash Kielan Woods
- Weveallbeencaught Sam Twiston-Davies
- Flash Collonges Bryony Frost
bet365 Gold Cup (3.35 Sandown, Saturday)
Coral: 7-2 Kitty's Light, 13-2 Threeunderthrufive, 8 Le Milos, Nick Rockett, 9 Minella Cocooner, 10 Amirite, 12 Kinondo Kwetu, Your Own Story, 14 Weveallbeencaught, 20 Annual Invictus, Enrilo, Fortescue, 25 Certainly Red, Does He Know, Rapper, Sam Brown, Slipway, 33 Bangers And Cash, 40 Aime Desjy, Flash Collonges, 50 Courtland, Flash De Touzaine
bet365 Celebration Chase (3.00 Sandown)
- Boothill Jonathan Burke
- Editeur Du Gite Niall Houlihan
- Edwardstone Tom Cannon
- El Fabiolo Paul Townend
- Elixir De Nutz Freddie Gingell
- Jonbon Nico de Boinville
- Nube Negra Harry Skelton
bet365 Oaksey Chase (2.25 Sandown)
- Easy Game Paul Townend
- Ga Law Gavin Sheehan
- The Real Whacker Sam Twiston-Davies
- Al Dancer Dylan Johnston
- Hitman Harry Cobden
- Straw Fan Jack Sean Houlihan
- Fantastic Lady Nico de Boinville
Get £40 in free bets with Ladbrokes today
Ladbrokes are offering new customers £40 in free bets this weekend.
You can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab £40 in free bets to place on the big race this weekend. It's fast, secure and straightforward.
- Head over to Ladbrokes through this link and click the 'Join Here' button
- Sign up for an account and create your username and password
- Place a qualifying bet of minimum £10 at odds of 1-2 or greater
- Receive 4 x £10 free bets for use on sports
Ladbrokes betting sign-up offer: the key terms and conditions
It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of the 2024 Ladbrokes betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.
- 18+
- New UK & ROI customers
- Offer ends 30/04/24
- Minimum first deposit £10 and place win or each-way bet within 14 days of account registration at minimum odds of 1-2 to get 4 x £10 free bets
- Restrictions and T&Cs apply
Read these next:
Who will win this year's bet365 Gold Cup based on previous trends?
'I didn't take a wrong turn so job done' - successful British tour for Patrick Mullins continues on Daddy Long Legs
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.
Published on 25 April 2024inBritain
Last updated 12:52, 25 April 2024
- Who will win this year's bet365 Gold Cup based on previous trends?
- Christian Williams looking for latest fairytale from Kitty's Light after tough season
- Tom Marquand hopes Desert Hero 'can go further up the ladder' as royal star prepares for Sandown return
- 'We'll be ready for it' - confidence in The Real Whacker with Sandown conditions set to suit in Oaksey Chase
- Confirmed runners and riders for Sandown's stellar Friday card as Derby hope Arabian Crown makes his return
- Who will win this year's bet365 Gold Cup based on previous trends?
- Christian Williams looking for latest fairytale from Kitty's Light after tough season
- Tom Marquand hopes Desert Hero 'can go further up the ladder' as royal star prepares for Sandown return
- 'We'll be ready for it' - confidence in The Real Whacker with Sandown conditions set to suit in Oaksey Chase
- Confirmed runners and riders for Sandown's stellar Friday card as Derby hope Arabian Crown makes his return