Willie Mullins and Dan Skelton set for epic trainers' title showdown at Sandown

Willie Mullins has declared a big team headed by El Fabiolo for the final day of the jumps season at Sandown on Saturday as he closes in on his first British jumps trainers' championship.

It is going to take something extraordinary for either Dan Skelton or Paul Nicholls to overhaul Mullins at the title summit, but the Irish champion trainer is leaving nothing to chance with an all-out assault on a card worth £675,000 in prize-money.

El Fabiolo, who was pulled up after an early mistake in last month's Champion Chase when sent off at 2-9, will face last year's winner Jonbon in the Grade 1 bet365 Celebration Chase (3.00) , for which a field of seven will line up.

Edwardstone , Editeur Du Gite and Boothill also feature, but Mullins has decided against running Arkle winner Gaelic Warrior, while Champion Chase winner Captain Guinness also stays at home.

Jumps trainers' title: current prize-money totals

Willie Mullins – £3,105,966

Dan Skelton – £2,917,288

Paul Nicholls – £2,858,820

Prize-money totals correct as of 12.30pm on Thursday

Jumps trainers' title: how the bookies price it up

Coral: 1-66 Willie Mullins, 16 Dan Skelton, 40 Paul Nicholls

Kitty's Light: bids for back-to-back bet365 Gold Cup victories on Saturday Credit: Edward Whitaker

What else is in store on Saturday's Sandown card?

In the feature bet365 Gold Cup (3.35) , multiple Irish champion Mullins has a team of three in Minella Cocooner , Nick Rockett and Aime Desjy to go up against last year's winner Kitty's Light , who was fifth in the Grand National two weeks ago.

A maximum field of 20 was declared for the 3m4½f handicap with topweight Threeunderthrufive and Le Milos other leading contenders, while Weveallbeencaught has crept in near the bottom. Flash De Touzaine and Your Own Story are the two reserves.

While Mullins has a total of nine runners on the card, Skelton has five with Nube Negra (3.00) and Le Milos (3.35) his hopes in the most valuable races.

Skelton is just short of £190,000 behind Mullins, with Nicholls around another £60,000 further back.

Mullins will be looking to continue his run of Saturday success in Britain after winning the Grand National with I Am Maximus on April 13 and last week's Scottish Grand National with Macdermott.

Willie Mullins, Paul Nicholls and Dan Skelton: saddle a host of big-name contenders

Race-by-race guide to the British jumps trainers' title climax

1.50 Sandown: bet365 Novices' Championship Final Handicap Hurdle

Prize-money: £100,000 (1st prize: £51,440)

With no Mullins-trained runners in the opener, Skelton will be looking to steal a march on his rival with Be Aware – the mount of Harry Skelton – and Goonhilly .

2.25 Sandown: bet365 Oaksey Chase (Grade 2)

Prize-money: £80,000 (1st prize: £45,560)

Mullins enters the fray with prolific chaser Easy Game , who wears cheekpieces for the first time after being pulled up in the Melling Chase at Aintree. Skelton sits this race out, but Nicholls, who has 11 runners on the card, could close the gap to second with Hitman holding leading claims.

3.00 Sandown: bet365 Celebration Chase (Grade 1)

Prize-money: £170,000 (1st prize: £96,815)

El Fabiolo could put Mullins out of sight by winning the card's sole Grade 1 following his Cheltenham Festival blowout. Skelton will be looking to outsider Nube Negra to cause a major shock.

3.35 Sandown: bet365 Gold Cup Handicap Chase

Prize-money: £170,000 (1st prize: £95,659)

Mullins takes aim at the feature race with three runners in the form of Nick Rockett , Minella Cocooner and Aime Desjy . Nick Rockett, seventh in the Irish Grand National last time when sent off the 4-1 favourite, looks to be the stable number one with Paul Townend booked. Skelton has just one chance but it is a leading one with last year's Coral Gold Cup winner Le Milos .

4.10 Sandown: bet365 Select Hurdle (Grade 2)

Prize-money: £80,000 (1st prize: £45,560)

Mullins sends out high-class pair Impaire Et Passe and Sir Gerhard in this Grade 2, while Skelton relies on back-to-back Coral Cup winner Langer Dan, who just lost out in a head bob when third behind Impaire Et Passe in the Aintree Hurdle.

4.45 Sandown: bet365 Josh Gifford Novices' Handicap Chase

Prize-money: £40,000 (1st prize: £20,812)

Neither Mullins nor Skelton is represented in this race, with Nicholls double-handed with Outlaw Peter and Golden Son .

5.20 Sandown: bet365 Handicap Hurdle

Prize-money: £35,000 (1st prize: £18,210)

Skelton will have run his race by the 4.10 as again he is without a runner in the last race, while Mullins runs Sa Majeste and Gold Dancer .

bet365 Gold Cup runners and riders ( 3.35 Sandown )

Threeunderthrufive Harry Cobden

Harry Cobden Does He Know David Bass

David Bass Sam Brown Freddie Gingell (5)

Freddie Gingell (5) Minella Cocooner Danny Mullins

Danny Mullins Le Milos Harry Skelton

Harry Skelton Nick Rockett Paul Townend

Paul Townend Kitty's Light Jack Tudor

Jack Tudor Kinondo Kwetu Jonathan England

Jonathan England Annual Invictus Freddie Gordon (5)

Freddie Gordon (5) Amirite Rachael Blackmore

Rachael Blackmore Aime Desjy Sean O'Keeffe

Sean O'Keeffe Courtland Sean Bowen

Sean Bowen Slipway Ben Jones

Ben Jones Rapper Richard Patrick

Richard Patrick Fortescue Hugh Nugent (3)

Hugh Nugent (3) Certainly Red Marc Goldstein

Marc Goldstein Enrilo Angus Cheleda (5)

Angus Cheleda (5) Bangers And Cash Kielan Woods

Kielan Woods Weveallbeencaught Sam Twiston-Davies

Sam Twiston-Davies Flash Collonges Bryony Frost

bet365 Gold Cup (3.35 Sandown, Saturday)

Coral: 7-2 Kitty's Light, 13-2 Threeunderthrufive, 8 Le Milos, Nick Rockett, 9 Minella Cocooner, 10 Amirite, 12 Kinondo Kwetu, Your Own Story, 14 Weveallbeencaught, 20 Annual Invictus, Enrilo, Fortescue, 25 Certainly Red, Does He Know, Rapper, Sam Brown, Slipway, 33 Bangers And Cash, 40 Aime Desjy, Flash Collonges, 50 Courtland, Flash De Touzaine

bet365 Celebration Chase ( 3.00 Sandown )

Boothill Jonathan Burke

Jonathan Burke Editeur Du Gite Niall Houlihan

Niall Houlihan Edwardstone Tom Cannon

Tom Cannon El Fabiolo Paul Townend

Paul Townend Elixir De Nutz Freddie Gingell

Freddie Gingell Jonbon Nico de Boinville

Nico de Boinville Nube Negra Harry Skelton

bet365 Oaksey Chase ( 2.25 Sandown )

Easy Game Paul Townend

Paul Townend Ga Law Gavin Sheehan

Gavin Sheehan The Real Whacker Sam Twiston-Davies

Sam Twiston-Davies Al Dancer Dylan Johnston

Dylan Johnston Hitman Harry Cobden

Harry Cobden Straw Fan Jack Sean Houlihan

Sean Houlihan Fantastic Lady Nico de Boinville

