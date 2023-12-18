Who remains in contention to run in the Long Walk Hurdle and the other big races at Ascot on Saturday?
There are some intriguing potential new candidates for staying stardom alongside the established favourites Paisley Park, Dashel Drasher and Champ after the six-day confirmation stage for Saturday's Grade 1 Howden Long Walk Hurdle (2.25) at Ascot.
Fergal O'Brien has confirmed to the Racing Post his intention to run Crambo, while Paul Nicholls could saddle Coral Hurdle winner Blueking D'Oroux.
Among the market leaders not to be confirmed was Marie's Rock, with her trainer Nicky Henderson also taking out Chantry House and instead relying on Champ, the winner of the Long Walk in 2021 before finishing third to Paisley Park 12 months ago when the race was postponed and staged at Kempton.
Gordon Elliott has taken out both Zanahiyr and Grade 1-winning novice Irish Point but West Balboa remains in the mix for Dan Skelton.
Gary Moore has confirmed Goshen for the Grade 1 in preference to the valuable Betfair Exchange Trophy later on the card, and could also run Botox Has.
Long Walk Hurdle confirmations
Botox Has Gary Moore
Champ Nicky Henderson
Crambo Fergal O'Brien
Dashel Drasher Jeremy Scott
Goshen Gary Moore
Gowel Road Nigel Twiston-Davies
Paisley Park Emma Lavelle
Red Risk Paul Nicholls
Blueking D'Oroux Paul Nicholls
West Balboa Dan Skelton
Paddy Power: 3 Champ, 7-2 Crambo, West Balboa, 4 Paisley Park, 5 Dashel Drasher, 7 Botox Has, 14 Blueking D’Oroux, 20 Red Risk, 33 Gowel Road, 66 Goshen
Sceau Royal and Vicctorino head the weights for supporting Ascot races
With the defection of both Goshen and Fighting Fifth hero Not So Sleepy, Sceau Royal could be set to carry top weight in the £150,000 Betfair Exchange Trophy (3.35), meaning a minimum rise in the weights of 7lb.
Ante-post favourite and Greatwood winner Iberico Lord stands his ground while other prominent contenders include stablemates Impose Toi and Luccia, Nemean Lion for Kerry Lee and County Hurdle victor Faivoir.
With the top ten in the weights from the original entries coming out of the Howden Silver Cup (3.00) – including Coral Gold Cup winner Datsalrightgino, Midnight River and Stolen Silver, all of whom were trading in single figures – there will be a wholesale shake-up in both the handicap and the betting.
The new topweight is the Venetia Williams-trained Victtorino, who was only set to carry 10st 11lb before confirmations and now heads a potential field of 12.
The 17lb rise in the weights could favour Gavin Cromwell should he attempt to continue the excellent form of his runners in Britain, with both Yeah Man and Hascoeur Clermont now set to feature in the handicap proper.
Howden Silver Cup confirmations
Victtorino Venetia Williams
Angels Breath Sam Thomas
Blackjack Magic Anthony Honeyball
Flegmatik Dan Skelton
Switch Hitter Paul Nicholls
Bangers And Cash Ben Pauling
Flash Collonges Paul Nicholls
Larry Gary Moore
Git Maker Jamie Snowden
Make Me A Believer David Pipe
Yeah Man Gavin Cromwell
Hascoeur Clermont Gavin Cromwell
bet365: 3 Blackjack Magic, 6 Hascoeur Clermont, Victtorino, Yeah Man, 7 Flash Collonges, 8 Git Maker, Make Me A Believer, 10 Angels Breath, Flegmatik, 16 Larry, Switch Hitter, 25 Bangers And Cash
Betfair Exchange Trophy confirmations
Sceau Royal Alan King
Hansard Gary Moore
Nemean Lion Kerry Lee
Faivoir Dan Skelton
Lookaway Neil King
Luccia Nicky Henderson
Teddy Blue Gary Moore
Iberico Lord Nicky Henderson
Altobelli Harry Fry
Impose Toi Nicky Henderson
Black Poppy Kerry Lee
Spirit d'Aunou Gary Moore
Salsada Brian Ellison
Go Dante Olly Murphy
Moveit Like Minnie Nigel Twiston-Davies
Park Annonciade Stuart Crawford
Onlyamatteroftime Willie Mullins
Sky Bet: 4 Iberico Lord, 11-2 Altobelli, 13-2 Onlyamatteroftime, 7 Impose Toi, 15-2 Hansard, 9 Spirit D'Aunou, 10 Lookaway, Luccia, 12 Go Dante, 16 Black Poppy, Nemean Lion, 20 Park Annonciade, 25 Faivoi, Moveit Like Minnie, 33 Salsada, Sceau Royal, Teddy Blue
What's on this week: an early Christmas cracker in Ascot's Grade 1 Long Walk Hurdle as festive feast begins
'All the rage' Allaho backed into King George favourite as Willie Mullins confirms Kempton is the plan
18 December 2023
Last updated 13:49, 18 December 2023
