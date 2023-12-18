Who remains in contention to run in the Long Walk Hurdle and the other big races at Ascot on Saturday?

There are some intriguing potential new candidates for staying stardom alongside the established favourites Paisley Park , Dashel Drasher and Champ after the six-day confirmation stage for Saturday's Grade 1 Howden Long Walk Hurdle (2.25) at Ascot.

Fergal O'Brien has confirmed to the Racing Post his intention to run Crambo , while Paul Nicholls could saddle Coral Hurdle winner Blueking D'Oroux .

Among the market leaders not to be confirmed was Marie's Rock, with her trainer Nicky Henderson also taking out Chantry House and instead relying on Champ, the winner of the Long Walk in 2021 before finishing third to Paisley Park 12 months ago when the race was postponed and staged at Kempton.

Gordon Elliott has taken out both Zanahiyr and Grade 1-winning novice Irish Point but West Balboa remains in the mix for Dan Skelton.

Gary Moore has confirmed Goshen for the Grade 1 in preference to the valuable Betfair Exchange Trophy later on the card, and could also run Botox Has .

Goshen could attempt three miles for only the second time at Ascot Credit: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

Long Walk Hurdle confirmations

Botox Has Gary Moore

Champ Nicky Henderson

Crambo Fergal O'Brien

Dashel Drasher Jeremy Scott

Goshen Gary Moore

Gowel Road Nigel Twiston-Davies

Paisley Park Emma Lavelle

Red Risk Paul Nicholls

Blueking D'Oroux Paul Nicholls

West Balboa Dan Skelton

Paddy Power: 3 Champ, 7-2 Crambo, West Balboa, 4 Paisley Park, 5 Dashel Drasher, 7 Botox Has, 14 Blueking D’Oroux, 20 Red Risk, 33 Gowel Road, 66 Goshen

Sceau Royal and Vicctorino head the weights for supporting Ascot races

With the defection of both Goshen and Fighting Fifth hero Not So Sleepy, Sceau Royal could be set to carry top weight in the £150,000 Betfair Exchange Trophy (3.35) , meaning a minimum rise in the weights of 7lb.

Iberico Lord (near side) on his way to winning the Greatwood Hurdle Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Ante-post favourite and Greatwood winner Iberico Lord stands his ground while other prominent contenders include stablemates Impose Toi and Luccia , Nemean Lion for Kerry Lee and County Hurdle victor Faivoir .

With the top ten in the weights from the original entries coming out of the Howden Silver Cup (3.00) – including Coral Gold Cup winner Datsalrightgino, Midnight River and Stolen Silver, all of whom were trading in single figures – there will be a wholesale shake-up in both the handicap and the betting.

The new topweight is the Venetia Williams-trained Victtorino , who was only set to carry 10st 11lb before confirmations and now heads a potential field of 12.

The 17lb rise in the weights could favour Gavin Cromwell should he attempt to continue the excellent form of his runners in Britain, with both Yeah Man and Hascoeur Clermont now set to feature in the handicap proper.

Howden Silver Cup confirmations

Victtorino Venetia Williams

Angels Breath Sam Thomas

Blackjack Magic Anthony Honeyball

Flegmatik Dan Skelton

Switch Hitter Paul Nicholls

Bangers And Cash Ben Pauling

Flash Collonges Paul Nicholls

Larry Gary Moore

Git Maker Jamie Snowden

Make Me A Believer David Pipe

Yeah Man Gavin Cromwell

Hascoeur Clermont Gavin Cromwell

bet365: 3 Blackjack Magic, 6 Hascoeur Clermont, Victtorino, Yeah Man, 7 Flash Collonges, 8 Git Maker, Make Me A Believer, 10 Angels Breath, Flegmatik, 16 Larry, Switch Hitter, 25 Bangers And Cash



Betfair Exchange Trophy confirmations

Sceau Royal Alan King

Hansard Gary Moore

Nemean Lion Kerry Lee

Faivoir Dan Skelton

Lookaway Neil King

Luccia Nicky Henderson

Teddy Blue Gary Moore

Iberico Lord Nicky Henderson

Altobelli Harry Fry

Impose Toi Nicky Henderson

Black Poppy Kerry Lee

Spirit d'Aunou Gary Moore

Salsada Brian Ellison

Go Dante Olly Murphy

Moveit Like Minnie Nigel Twiston-Davies

Park Annonciade Stuart Crawford

Onlyamatteroftime Willie Mullins

Sky Bet: 4 Iberico Lord, 11-2 Altobelli, 13-2 Onlyamatteroftime, 7 Impose Toi, 15-2 Hansard, 9 Spirit D'Aunou, 10 Lookaway, Luccia, 12 Go Dante, 16 Black Poppy, Nemean Lion, 20 Park Annonciade, 25 Faivoi, Moveit Like Minnie, 33 Salsada, Sceau Royal, Teddy Blue



