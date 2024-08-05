Which jockeys are competing in the Shergar Cup at Ascot on Saturday?

Teenage riding sensation Billy Loughnane is set to make his debut at the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup at Ascot on Saturday, where there will be an even split of male and female jockeys for the first time.

The 18-year-old, who continued his meteoric rise by partnering two winners at Royal Ascot in June, will ride for Great Britain and Ireland with captain Tadhg O'Shea and Seamie Heffernan.

In a change to the points-based jockey competition this year, the Rest of the World team will be made up entirely of female riders alongside a Ladies team, as Ascot officials aim to settle on a new permanent format for 2025.

The Rest of the World team comprises Australian-based British rider Rachel King, South Africa's only professional female jockey Rachel Venniker and Nanako Fujita from Japan.

The Shergar Cup's all-time leading rider Hayley Turner returns for a record-extending 17th appearance to captain a Ladies team featuring Saffie Osborne and French jockey Marie Velon.

Bauryrzhan Murzabayev, the Kazakhstan-born multiple champion in Germany, captains the Europe team made up of Jose-Luis Borrego from Spain and Italian Alberto Sanna.

A record £500,000 will be available in prize-money across the six-race programme along with £25,000 in stable bonuses to be split between the three leading yards.

Nick Smith, director of racing and public affairs at Ascot, said: “We are thrilled with the line-up this year for the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup which has a really strong international flavour with nine countries represented.

“To have secured some top-class jockeys, including the star of the moment Billy Loughnane, and international Group 1-winning jockeys Rachel King and Marie Velon is testament to the strength of the event. The Ladies team has proven incredibly successful, both on the track and with our racegoers, so we’re delighted to be able to invite three more female jockeys to the Rest of the World team this year.”

Shergar Cup 2024 teams

Europe

Bauryrzhan Murzabayev (captain)

Jose-Luis Borrego

Alberto Sanna

Ladies

Hayley Turner (c)

Marie Velon

Saffie Osborne

Rest of the World

Rachel King (c)

Rachel Venniker

Nanako Fujita

Great Britain and Ireland

Tadhg O'Shea (c)

Seamie Heffernan

Billy Loughnane

